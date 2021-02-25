Legal proceedings The trial of the suspected murder of Pekka Kataja continued, the prosecutor focused in his final statement on the fake package and the accused’s car.

The accused still denies that he tried to assassinate the basic Finns Pekka Kataja for political reasons. The court decided to keep the accused in custody.

Basic Finnish parliamentary assistant and electoral officer Pekka Katajan In the murder attempt, the parties’ final views on what happened in Jämsänkoski last July were heard on Thursday. Now the 41-year-old man is accused of trying to murder Juniper because of political disputes.

On July 17, two men entered Kataja’s apartment and hit him in the head with a hammer or similar object more than 20 times. Juniper survived and believes the act was marred by political disputes.

Public Prosecutor Mika Appelsin reiterated in his final statement the coincidences between the accused and the act, which, in the view of the two prosecutors, are too many.

The core of the screen consists of the accused’s car and an empty mail parcel used by the attackers as props. The authors claimed that a package was coming from Kataja to basic Finns.

Several fingerprints were found in the package. Because of them, the accused himself has admitted that he must have made a package.

According to his own assessment, the accused could have done it long before and mailed it somewhere, for example, after selling stuff online.

This the prosecutor did not swallow. The package was empty and, according to the prosecutor, it was also desired to do so. No tape removal marks or marks from multiple tapes were found in the package. Instead, traces of the victim’s political contention partner and the accused in his background were found.

“No [ole] no explanation other than that it is intended to be delivered empty to Juniper, ”Appelsin said.

Also a municipal politician Teemu Torssonen a fingerprint was found in the package. The prosecutor estimates that finding traces of two political allies in the package is significant.

The accused has served in Torsson’s political backing forces, and Torsson had had political clashes with the victim. Torssonen was expelled from the party at the request of Kataja.

“This is also a very significant point in how there can be fingerprints of two connected people in this package,” Appelsin said.

Prosecutors decided not to prosecute Torsso. According to their assessment, Torsson’s political backing forces could have taken action themselves, and Torsson’s fingerprint might have ended up in the package earlier.

Prosecutor Appelsin also relied on surveillance camera images from the day of the making. They show a similar car model owned by the accused.

The prosecution had, among other things Trafi information by utilizing calculated that on the basis of details of cars would be less than half a percent chance that the accused’s car-like pattern would be stored in the camera images.

The technical investigation of the accused’s car also found some interesting details.

The car’s sills had been carefully cleaned out exactly where the probable factors rose to a similar car based on eyewitness observation. For the other two doors, the lists were dirtier, which Appelsin found downright bizarre.

The accused had also removed the rubber mats and cut the upholstery off the floor from the driver’s seat. The accused has relied on the moisture accumulated on the bottom of the car, but according to the prosecutor, it was a matter of covering up traces.

Prosecutor considers the motive for the act to be political. Teemu Torsson and Pekka Kataja had had political clashes, and the accused had been involved in Torsson’s political activities.

“There has to be a relatively strong personal motivation to take such an act,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor considers the assassination attempt tenacious. Among other things, the deception carried out with the help of the package proved to be planned, the prosecutor believes.

According to the prosecutor, the man has either given the package to someone for export, taken it himself, or it was a complete coincidence. The prosecutor does not believe in the latest.

Car movements reduce options, the prosecutor said.

The accused the defense, on the other hand, assumed that the prosecutor’s pattern was based too heavily on political motive. Those other than those involved in politics may also have gotten into something from Juniper, a defense attorney Ari Nieminen evaluates.

The accused’s political activity in Torsson’s support forces had begun to wane after 2018, Nieminen said.

The defense considered the prosecutor’s decision not to prosecute Torsso and, on the other hand, to seek motive through him special.

“One meeting in May, a couple of texts and that’s it,” Nieminen described the contact between Torsson and the accused close to the act.

Defense argued that the accused may have mailed the package in a sales situation or may have remained somewhere during the accused’s political activity.

Earlier in his own hearing, the accused did not recall delivering such political packages anywhere.

Read more: The court heard the accused of attempting to assassinate Pekka Kataja: Fingerprints of the accused were found in the attackers’ fake package, but he denies sending political packages

The defense felt it was still unclear what had happened to the tapes on the package. There were eight tape cutting surfaces and fingerprints of the accused were found in four. According to the defense, there was still not enough information in the hall about where the fingerprints were.

The defense believes that surveillance camera images show different rims in the car than in the defendant’s vehicle. In the past, the hall has been folded to cover, for example, how the speed or the quality of surveillance camera images can affect the image.

“Those pictures are not so accurate that you can be sure of anything,” Nieminen said.

The defense also pointed out that there were roof racks in the accused’s car and no picture in the car. The prosecutor’s calculation of probability was considered by the defense to be “pulled from the hat”.

Car the removal of the upholstery from the driver’s feet was due to the smell, Nieminen said.

Nieminen thought it was great if the prosecutor could drive such new cars that they did not suffer from moisture problems. Nieminen himself was familiar with such problems.

Nor did the defense find it surprising that during the day of the act, the accused had not answered work emails or phone calls. It was a quiet July.

The perpetrators stopped the act on their own initiative, and it was not an assassination attempt, according to the defense. Nieminen believes that the intention has been to harm Juniper and leave the place on the basis of the evidence – not to take his life.

In the opinion of the defense, the act is at most aggravated assault. The prosecutor has demanded 8 to 10 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder, which the defense believes is in the upper case anyway.