Authorized proceedings The trial of the Kuopio college assault begins – The suspect is charged with homicide and 20 tried homicide

The person, who was born in 1994, is charged with, amongst different issues, homicide and 20 tried homicide. The costs are associated to the varsity assault in Kuopio in October final 12 months.

Kuopio Within the district courtroom, the proceedings of the varsity assault that occurred in October final 12 months at Savo Vocational Faculty will start.

Born in 1994 Joel Marinia accused of homicide, 20 tried homicide, damaging work, tried aggravated assault and violent opposition to an official.

The college assault occurred at Savo Vocational Faculty on the premises of the Herman procuring middle on 1 October 2019.

Learn extra: HS’s special article shows how the dramatic moments of the Kuopio attack progressed

Proceedings started when the emergency middle acquired details about a suspected stabbing on the premises of Savo Vocational Faculty in Kuopio at 12.29.

The attacker had entered the classroom late after educating had already begun. He attacked the saber together with his weapon in opposition to his classmates and trainer, wounding a number of individuals. The attacker additionally had an air pistol with him.

The assault killed a Ukrainian girl born in 1996 who was learning at a vocational college.

Police mentioned the suspect left the classroom himself and was apprehended by police exterior. In reference to the arrest scenario, police shot the suspect within the leg twice. Ten individuals have been injured within the assault. One among them was the perpetrator and one the police.

A fireplace had beforehand been set on fireplace within the property, of which the attacker can be suspected.

The attacker little or no is thought in regards to the motive at this stage. On Tuesday, at the beginning of the trial, the pre-trial investigation by the police, the prosecutor’s subpoena functions and the accused’s written response will grow to be public.

The police have been very skeptical in regards to the info they discovered in the course of the investigation. Police haven’t publicly commented on the motive for the act or what the suspect has mentioned throughout interrogations.

Director of Investigation Olli Töyräs nevertheless, has mentioned the police have some thought of ​​what the attacker’s motive has been.

Töyräs has mentioned in the course of the preliminary investigation that there doesn’t seem to have been a terrorist motive behind the act. Based on him, not less than at the moment, nothing had been discovered within the background of the suspect on the idea of which the violence might have been anticipated to happen.

Learn extra: The suspected attacker from Kuopio was bullied on the college for years, Schoolmates inform HS.

Kuopio College Hospital was informed within the autumn that many of the victims have been ladies. Nonetheless, on the idea of the data made public up to now, it isn’t doable to conclude whether or not this was a acutely aware selection or a coincidence.

Police mentioned earlier that the assault would have centered on one classroom with a dozen college students. Based mostly on the investigation, the assailant was suspected of 1 homicide and 9 tried homicide.

A number of new prison titles had been filed within the prosecution case and the variety of tried homicide had greater than doubled.

Deputy Supervisor Ulla Oinonen The prosecutor’s workplace in Jap Finland has not defined why such a lot of new suspected crimes have appeared in the course of the prosecution.

The district courtroom’s listening to begins Tuesday morning with a studying of the costs and continues with the plaintiffs’ claims and the defendant’s response.

The accused shall be heard in courtroom subsequent Monday.