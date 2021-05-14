Legal proceedings The trial of new official crime charges against Kittilä municipal decision-makers began

Lapin On Friday, the district court began hearing new official criminal charges against Kittilä municipal decision-makers. A total of 35 former and current Kittilä municipal decision-makers are accused of having served as the municipality’s administrative director for decades. Esa Mäkinen displacement.

The charges are linked to the so-called legal service branch of the Kittilä municipal crisis, on which the district court ruled in March. The court held that no appropriate procurement decisions had been made for the legal advice ordered for the municipality’s bill in 2013–2015.

According to the new charges, the removal of Administrative Director Mäkinen was intended to prevent him from interfering in illegal activities.

The main proceedings are scheduled to begin in August. The charges have exceptionally been made public as early as February. That was what some of the accused wanted. The rationale was that to avoid rumors, the charges should be made public well in advance of the municipal elections.