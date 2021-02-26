Legal proceedings The Supreme Court took over the responsibility of the operator of the Onion Channel for the drug trafficking on the site

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the administrator to four years in prison for aiding and abetting drug offenses. The prosecutor had demanded punishment for the man as a perpetrator, not just as a donor.

Supreme the Court of Appeal (KKO) has taken the verdict of the administrator of the Onion Channel, who mediated the drugs.

At this stage, the Supreme Court has granted the prosecutor leave to appeal as to whether the operator of the Onion Channel Kim Holvialan the procedure was drug trafficking within the meaning of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor has demanded punishment from the administrator primarily for involvement in aggravated drug offenses.

However, both the Itä-Uusimaa District Court and the Helsinki Court of Appeal convicted the man only of aiding and abetting serious drug offenses. The man received four years in absolute prison. The Court of Appeal increased the district court’s sentence.

The case outlines the responsibility of the site administrator for using the site for criminal activity. The vault industry has not even allegedly been involved in the drug trade itself.

Vault founded the Finnish-language Sipulikanava website in March 2014 and has since been responsible for its maintenance.

He admitted in court that he knew there had been reports of drug sellers and buyers on the site.

The rest of the applications for leave to appeal by the prosecutor and Holviala were remitted for the rest of the appeal. Thus, only limited leave to appeal was now granted to the prosecutor.