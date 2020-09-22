Legal proceedings The Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of the Nordic Resistance

The members of the association are suspected of continuing their activities on behalf of the Towards Freedom. The criminal investigation into illegal association activities has shifted to prosecution.

Supreme The Supreme Court (KKO) on Tuesday ordered the liquidation of the Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL) by the neo-Nazi organization. Earlier, the KKO had issued a temporary ban on the organization until the matter was finally resolved.

The solution was historic. In Finland, no association has been ordered to be dissolved since the 1970s.

In March 2017, the National Board of Police demanded the termination of the movement. Both the Pirkanmaa District Court and the Turku Court of Appeal upheld the action and ordered the organization to be wound up.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal found that PVL’s activities were contrary to law and good manners within the meaning of the Associations Act. The court drew attention, for example, to its anti-Semitism and glorification of fascists.

Police Board according to the lawsuit, the PVL spreads hate speech about immigrants, sexual minorities and Jews, questions the Holocaust, glorifies fascists, and accepts violence in the association’s operations.

The Nordic resistance movement has disputed the views of the police. It considers itself operating within the limits of freedom of expression and association.

The most well-known act of violence associated with PVL is the case of Asema Square in 2016, where a member of PVL Jesse Torniainen was sentenced to absolute imprisonment for aggravated assault.

Police have suspected that PVL has continued to operate under another name. The Central Criminal Police has investigated the activities of the New Nazi Movement Towards Freedom as an illegal practice of the association.

The investigation of the case has been completed and the case has been transferred to prosecution.