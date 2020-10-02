Legal proceedings The Supreme Court is not investigating the Sunny Car Center case, the CEO will have to pay millions in compensation

The Court of Appeal sentenced the former caretaker of the garage project to pay about 6.2 million euros to the bankruptcy estate. “The process has now taken place, the right has not,” says Iisakki Kiemunki, a former municipal politician and board member.

Supreme The Court of Appeal (KKO) will not hear Sunny Car Center ‘s bankruptcy damages case.

The force thus remains Judgment of the Turku Court of Appeal. In February, the Court of Appeal sentenced a former caretaker of the garage project, the CEO Markku Ritaluoman to reimburse the bankruptcy estate approximately EUR 6.2 million.

Former member of the Board Isaac Kiemungin the amount of damages in the conciliation of the Court of Appeal decreased to 150,000 euros, while it was 350,000 euros in the district courts. Former municipal politician Kiemunki sat on the board as a representative of the city of Hämeenlinna.

According to the Court of Appeal, Ritaluoma wasted millions invested in the company in gross negligence. The financial arrangements were implemented without prior investigation, which was very risky and irresponsible, the Court of Appeal decided.

Both Ritaluoma and Kiemunki had applied for leave to appeal to the KKO.

Kiemunki commented on the matter fresh on Friday morning in its open Facebook update and urged Helsingin Sanomat to quote it.

“Unfortunately, the Finnish legal system did not want to find out what really happened in the case, nor did it want to take a position on the status of victims of international scams. As such, I consider it a pity, because in the world the so-called. scam factories are only becoming more common, things are becoming more and more professional and organized, and many people and companies other than Ritaluoma and SCC are being scammed all the time, ”says Kiemunki.

He has said in the past that he considers it clear that Ritaluoma was also a victim of scams.

“Summa summarum, the process has now taken place, right no. I personally initiate the debt restructuring process and see how it goes. Life goes on, ”he concluded his update.

In February, immediately after the decision of the Court of Appeal, Ritaluoma commented on the matter to HS as follows:

“That judgment does not only fit in my head that the liver was 6.3 million, when I have lost my own money,” Ritaluoma said at the time.

“The public has assumed for many years that Ritaluoma has that money. Ritaluoma has no money, Ritaluoma has lost all his property due to fraud. The Finnish police must be able to investigate this matter, ”he said in February.

“I am a pensioner and I do day by day. I can’t take any big surprises from this anymore. But I say to the Finnish people that the court did not win in this matter. ”