Legal proceedings The Supreme Court granted leave to appeal to the journalist of Helsingin Sanomat

The Supreme Court is considering the question of whether the journalist was entitled to refuse to answer questions put to him by the police during the pre-trial investigation.

Supreme The Supreme Court of Finland (KKO) has granted leave to appeal to the journalist of Helsingin Sanomat.

The permission granted to the journalist to appeal concerns whether, as a journalist, he had the right to refuse to answer the questions put to him by the police.

The journalist, who was heard as a witness during the pre-trial investigation, had refused to answer certain questions put to him, citing the source protection of the journalist and the right to anonymous expression.

Permission to appeal related to HS’s extensive article on the Defense Forces Message Testing Center.

The Defense Forces made an inquiry into the article. The krp then launched a preliminary investigation into suspected security breaches and breaches of professional secrecy.

During the investigation, Krp did another search for the home search story, Laura Halmisen, home and storage facilities. In connection with that, he was confiscated from a computer and other material, among other things.

Halminen opposed the seizure because he said it contained material under the protection of the source. In its decision, the KKO has outlined that the home search was legal.

However, the KKO decided that the police may not investigate or use material seized from an HS supplier during the preliminary investigation.

The highest according to the preliminary ruling of the court, the material is prohibited from exploitation because it could reveal the source of the supplier’s information. The law guarantees journalists the right not to disclose their sources of information.

In its own solutions, the KKO has emphasized the importance of source protection.

“The Supreme Court states that restrictions on a supplier’s right to confidentiality must be treated with caution, given the central importance of source protection as a fundamental condition for media freedom. Source protection is of particular importance where the message sent to the public by the journalist concerned a socially significant, secretive official activity. ‘

Source protection also applies to material from which the source is not unambiguously disclosed. The conditions are met when the information may lead to the disclosure of the source.