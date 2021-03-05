Legal proceedings The shooting of the Cannonball and Hell Angel Supporters Club led to convictions for several attempted killings

Cannonball members twice fired on the premises of The Chosen Ones (TCO) gang in Joensuu last August. The second time, the TCO responded to the shots, which brought the gangs convictions for attempted killing.

Motorcycle gang The shooting of the Cannonball and Hell Angels support club in Joensuu last August brought several convictions for attempted killing. In addition, the North Karelia District Court on Friday also handed down judgments on, among other things, danger, damage and firearms crimes.

The reason for the court ruling is the events in August. At the time, the Cannonball gangs visited the courtyard of The Chosen Ones (TCO) twice and fired towards the clubhouse.

The Chosen Ones previously served as a supporter of hell’s angels in Joensuu. Since November, the newest Finnish department of Hell’s Angels has been operating in its former premises.

Legal considered that the distance between the gang members had tightened by the beginning of August at the latest. Based on the communication from the members of The Chosen Ones gang, they also knew how to prepare for the escalation of the situation.

“The members of the TCO have prepared for the clash by arming themselves and placing a steel cover plate in front of the window of the rest room,” the court stated.

At least two Cannonball gangs first went to shoot in the courtyard of The Chosen Ones gang’s facilities and one of them decided to shoot the facilities unexpectedly, the court concluded.

The court found conclusive evidence for this shot only from one shot fired by a Cannonball member. In that case, there was no one on the premises, and thus the situation did not pose a concrete danger to life either, the court concluded.

On the other at one time there were more shots. Members of The Chosen Ones also responded to the firing at that time, resulting in one Cannonball member being wounded in the thigh.

The local director of Cannonball justified the actions of Cannonball members with a desire to break up places and intimidate The Chosen Ones gangs. He said he thought the facilities were empty.

According to the court, the allegation was supported by surveillance camera images showing calm movements in the yard and the fact that Cannonball members, for example, did not aim inside.

The court came to the conclusion that the Cannonball men were not on the move in a murderous mood. The darkening of the windows also made it impossible to see the people inside, the court concluded.

“Based on the evidence presented in the case, the defendants, when firing the shots, were not aware of or were unable to make observations of the whereabouts of any persons inside,” the court held.

The Chosen For the Ones gang members, the responses to the shots brought harsher sentences. The gang members shoot towards the Cannonball membership from the upstairs of their gang space.

A similar angle also became a hit on a Cannonball member’s thigh.

The court held that, in relation to the circumstances, hits on man were probable in those circumstances.

Prosecutor in the case demanded penalties for attempted murder, but the court considered the acts less severe.

The court condemned the shooters from The Chosen Ones’ premises Mika Matti Ensio Anttonen, Mika Jouni Juhani Ilvosen, Markku Tapani Leipävuori and Hannu Heikki Juhani Myllykangas four attempted killings and a firearms offense to four years and one month in prison.

Mikko Tapani Soikkelin the court, for its part, convicted him of aiding four murders and a firearms offense. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cannonball Sami Tapani to Sorsa the punishment accrued for new offenses and the remainder of the parole for a total of four years and two months. The new offenses were two reckless handling, causing danger and a firearms offense.

In addition, the court divided four offenses of less than two years in prison, one of which was conditional. These were, among other things, milder titles of the same type, which were the result of prosecutions by poorly successful homicide companies.

Finland the key gangs lived a peaceful life for years if viewed on the basis of clashes between the gangs. However, what has happened around the angels of hell lately.

In Lappeenranta, members of the Angels of Hell are suspected, among other things, of trying to attack the Outlaws gang party and accidentally assaulting a bystander.

One of the slogans of U.S.-based Outlaws is ADIOS. It comes from the words Angels Die In Outlaw States.