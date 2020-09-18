Legal proceedings “The shooting in the back has been cowardly,” the prosecutor hung a brother-in-law accused of attempted murder by police.

The Porvoo Police Shooting Council ended with a discussion of the purpose of the brothers. Prosecutors and victims said the brothers intended to kill police officers, defense said there was no such purpose.

Porvoo the police shooting district on Friday focused on considering what the purpose of the brothers accused of attempted murder was. Was it their intention to kill the police or for what purpose did they shoot in August 2019 in Porvoo and during the chase in Pirkanmaa?

The defense of the brothers insisted in their final statements that there was no intent to kill. The only intention was to rob the police patrol guns and later get the cops to stop the chase.

The brothers are charged with, among other things, thirteen attempted murders.

Prosecutors and a lawyer representing several police officers Jarkko Jaatela considered it clear that the brothers had the purpose of killing.

Jaatela pointed out that in Ölstens, Porvoo, his big brother shot at another police officer, even though he was already retreating from the situation. The police got hit in their hands.

The hostage policeman was shot again when he managed to escape the brothers. Before that, a gun had been taken from him.

The constable collapsed after being hit, but when he got up to continue his escape, the firing continued. The constable got hit on his back and side.

“One can deduce from these events that it was an intentional killing,” Jaatela said.

Prosecution side described in particular the shooting in the back as cowardly.

Special Prosecutor Jukka Haavisto pointed out that the hostage police officer was completely defenseless in his escape.

“I think shooting in the back in that situation has been cowardly. The constable was shot as long as there were enough cartridges in both guns, ”Haavisto said.

Attorney Jaatela threw up the question of what the brothers were actually aiming for throughout the operation. Why did the police have to rob arms?

Jaatela wondered if the brothers intended to commit another crime by looting guns. Or is the plundering of weapons by the police particularly valued in some circles?

The answer making it difficult to get it is that the brothers have refused to speak anything more in the pre-trial investigation than in the courtroom.

31 years old Richard Granholm and 26 years old Raymond Granholm have, through their assistants, largely acknowledged the course of events. However, they deny guilty of attempted murder.

Richard Granholm broke his silence in the courts only once. On Wednesday, he began questioning prosecutors about whether civilian cars had been in danger during the chase.

The President of the Court stated in this that the accused is, of course, entitled to ask questions, but they should be channeled through a competent lawyer.

Richard Granholmin lawyer Petteri Kouhian considers that the evidence presented in the courtroom fits well with the defense’s view that the brothers had no intent to kill.

The shots aimed at the retreating chief of staff were intended to expel and intimidate him so that he would not shoot his own weapon at the brothers, Kouhia said.

“[Ylikonstaapeli] has threatened to shoot defendants on several occasions, and my principal has had good reason to believe that this can indeed happen. The situation has been quite threatening on both sides, ”Kouhia said.

The constable was shot in the back again because he wanted to be stopped, Kouhia continued. The shots were aimed at the middle body protected by the protective vest, so death was not quite a likely consequence.

Kid brother Raymond Granholm’s defense drew attention to the fact that there was no advance plan for the police shooting.

Big brother’s defense has characterized the first shots toward the police as an emergency solution, and the brother cannot be held responsible for this, the little brother’s lawyer Maria Lundström stressed.

“It is not enough to be present to be convicted of a crime.”

According to Big Brother, all the shots that hit the police had left his gun.

Friday ended a couple of weeks of proceedings in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa. The court will issue either a judgment or an interlocutory judgment on October 23.

An interlocutory judgment will be given in the event that the brothers are ordered for a state of mind.

Prosecutors have called for an investigation because they want the brothers to serve the sentence imposed on them in full, without the possibility of parole.

Such a combined punishment can only be imposed on dangerous repeat offenders, and the danger would be assessed in a mental health study.

Prosecutors demanded 13 years in prison for both brothers. On Friday, Special Prosecutor Haavisto stated that when the punishment value of various acts begins to be added together, a maximum of 15 years is reached.

“There are so many attempts at murder,” he said.

The defense opposes both the state of mind test and the demand that the punishment should be carried out in full.

The defense emphasizes that neither brother has a criminal record but both are first-timers. Because of this, they cannot be convicted as dangerous repeat offenders.

Correction 18.9 at 17.25: Jukka Haavisto’s title is a special prosecutor, not a regional prosecutor as previously incorrectly stated in the news.