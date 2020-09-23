Legal proceedings The prosecutor questioned Niko Ranta-aho’s confession in the Katiska drug case

In the spring, Niko Ranta-aho unexpectedly admitted most of his charges, but did not mention Janne Tranberg. The prosecutor questions the confession.

Prosecutor has questioned another main accused Niko Ranta-ahon recognition in the great Katiska drug story. Prosecutor Heli Vesaajan according to it, it is not plausible that Ranta-aho alone led an extensive drug import and distribution organization.

Surprisingly, Ranta-aho confessed to almost all the charges against him in March. Another chief, the former leader of the gang Cannonball Janne Tranbergia, Ranta-aho did not mention.

“Ranta-aho has incredibly emphatically wanted to take responsibility and give a picture of (himself) as the sole leader of the organization. Such an amount of imports requires information on to whom and how such quantities can be traded at all, ”Vesaaja said in his concluding statements to the court.

According to Vesaaja, of the people connected to Ranta-aho, only Tranberg has had such a distribution organization ready.

“I’m referring here to the role of the Angels of Hell – Ranta-aho and Tranberg have been in control together and there has been a clear division of labor between them,” the prosecutor says.

Prosecutors According to Tranberg, his share of the procurement of drugs, medicines and doping substances is also indicated by the fact that Ranta-aho was “mixed up” in interrogations and court when talking about the prices of substances. On the other hand, Ranta-aho had said he was a businessman and accurate about his finances, Vesaaja pointed out.

“Once he’s been examined for drug prices, at that point, he either betrayed the math head or he really doesn’t know at what price something was acquired – prices per kilo varied from interrogation to interrogation. A businessman would think he has good control over money, ”Vesaaja said.

According to the prosecutor, the surprise symbol during the trial was influenced, among other things, by the fact that the evidence against Ranta-aho had been further strengthened.

“Ranta-aho is a businessman and trades in anything that is measurable with money. Taking the cause by its necks is also such a thing. On the other hand, Ranta-aho has emphasized the importance of loyalty, ”Vesaaja added.

Ranta-aho himself has said that the underlying decision was to end criminal life and mess up loved ones with crimes. Among those accused in Katiska are Ranta-aho’s former cohabitant, also known as a fitness athlete Sofia Belórf and one of Ranta-aho’s female relatives.

Finland The prosecutors’ final statements in the Helsinki District Court began today in one of the largest drug trials. The defense portion will begin on Friday and continue until next week.

According to prosecutors, Tranberg and Ranta-aho led a doping and drug smuggling organization from Spain. During 2016–2019, 17 kilograms of cocaine, more than 200 kilograms of amphetamine, more than 100,000 ecstasy tablets and, among other things, methamphetamine, LSD and hashish were imported to Finland according to the charges.

According to a police preliminary investigation, the proceeds of crime rose to more than ten million euros. There are more than 50 defendants in the case.

The trial began in late January. According to the district court, because of the scale of the case, it will take time to prepare a verdict.