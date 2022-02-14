Legal proceedings The prosecutor gives his last speech on Päivi Räsänen’s gay speeches: “If perceptions cannot be expressed without being guilty of insult, it is better not to express perceptions”

In Päivi Räsänen’s lawsuit, the last speeches will be heard today before the verdict. Before resuming the main proceedings, the former chairman of the Christian Democrats wondered to the media the actions of the prosecutor at the previous session.

Helsinki the final speeches of the parties in a case in which the former Christian Democrat Päivi from Räsä accused of inciting three ethnic groups. His gay speech and writing led to the prosecution.

Public Prosecutor Anu Mantila considered that it was a question of whether the Finnish Criminal and Constitution Constitution and international commitments or the Bible defined how non-discrimination against homosexuals in Finland was defined.

“It is quite clear that respondents have freedom of speech and religion, but that does not justify marginalizing the right of homosexuals to non-discrimination,” Mantila said.

According to the prosecutor, discriminatory speech has an impact on, among other things, the physical and mental health of young people. The prosecutor stressed that the harmfulness of the acts must be assessed when assessing the incitement to incite.

The prosecutor referred to the court a long series of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights dealing with non-discrimination in various situations.

Prosecutor According to Mantila, it is ultimately a matter of being able to express opinions without insulting and slandering any group of people.

“If these perceptions cannot be expressed without being guilty of insult, it is better not to express the perceptions,” Mantila said.

According to the prosecutor, in Räsänen’s pamphlet published in 2004, gays were associated with, among other things, general immorality, which was aimed specifically at a group of people. He also says that homosexual acts cannot be banned and at the same time there is credible talk about the dignity of gays if a person is forbidden to carry out their sexuality.

Christian Democrats in the criminal proceedings of the former chairman and former interior minister, all parties will be heard on Monday before the verdict.

Before the trial began, a supportive demonstration took place outside Helsinki’s courthouse. After the security check, the media were, as usual, opposed to Räsä.

Räsänen wondered about the trial in the lobby of the courthouse. According to him, at the previous court hearing, the prosecutor entered an area where no one should enter.

“What was remarkable last time was that last time the prosecutor didn’t even go through these from time to time and interrogate me about them, but went into these very doctrinal questions of Christianity and, in a way, the core issues,” Räsänen said.

“No one should be subjected to an authority or a judge to have his or her beliefs examined. And yes, we went to that border here, ”Räsänen continued.

Chairman Tuomas Nurmi pointed out to the parties at the previous hearing that the Chamber did not deal with the correct interpretation of the Bible but with Räsänen ‘s writings.

Räsänen also stressed to the media that he denies insulting or slandering anyone.

On Mondays in their final statements, the various parties once again raise their own highlights of the evidence and seek to provide legal guidance on the case.

Räsänen’s charges concern two tweets and speeches on Yle’s radio program. In the second tweet, Räsänen shared his pamphlet, which was still available online and was published in 2004, in which case the possible crime would have expired for Räsänen without that tweet.

In addition to Räsänen, the bishop of the Mission Diocese is also charged with the pamphlet Juhana Pohjola. The point is that Pohjola has kept Räsänen’s pamphlet online as the dean of the Luther Foundation. Like Räsänen, he also denies having committed a crime.

In his second tweet, Räsänen criticizes the co-operation between Seta’s Pride event, which defends the rights of sexual and gender minorities, and the church, said the pride of shame and sin and a sharp message in New Testament verses about the desecrators of his body abandoned for filth.

In Yle’s radio program, Räsänen stated, among other things, that God did not originally create man to be gay.

Räsänen’s criminal case is significant because it contrasts freedom of speech and religion with non-discrimination and equality.

A demonstration has once again taken place outside the courthouse, featuring, among other things, the banner of the Freedom of Expression and Religion.

The story is being updated.