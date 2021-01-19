Legal proceedings The professor of inheritance law was ordered to pay EUR 800,000 in compensation for an error in the division of the inheritance

Professor Emeritus Urpo Kangas intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal, as he believes the decision is completely wrong.

Helsinki the district court has appointed an emeritus professor specializing in inheritance law Urpo Kankaan substantial damages for misplaced inheritance. Kangas has retired from the position of Professor of Civil Law at the University of Helsinki.

The fabric was ordered to pay nearly 800,000 euros in compensation to a woman who lost half of her inheritance due to an error.

The woman’s mother had ordered in his will that a woman receives half the inheritance right away, but the other half he gets ten installments every year. The order was because the mother was concerned about her daughter’s ability to take care of her finances.

The mother also expressed in the will a wish on how the funds would be handled before the transfer.

Mum died in 2012, and the estate was initially managed by a lawyer appointed by the mother Riitta Leppiniemi.

Soon, however, a lawyer appeared in the figures, to whom the daughter had given a power of attorney to take care of her affairs. Leppiniemi was ousted, and Professor Urpo Kangas became the trustee and distributor of the estate.

In accordance with the lawyer’s request, Kangas transferred the money awaiting annual transfer to the lawyer’s personal account as well as to the accounts of this company.

In the lawyer’s handling, the funds were lost in the winds of heaven, so that the daughter had time to get only the first of the ten installments.

A police investigation into the lawyer’s activities began. However, the money had disappeared and no funds were found in either the police investigation or the seizure.

A year ago, the Helsinki District Court sentenced a lawyer to aggravated imprisonment for aggravated rape. He received a sentence of one year and two months.

The lawyer was also ordered to pay the woman compensation of about half a million euros. In part, this is the same money as in the recent decision.

A criminal case is currently pending before the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Daughter brought an action for damages against Urpo Kangas for transferring the estate to a lawyer and his companies as liquidator and distributor of the estate, contrary to the mother’s express will.

Kangas denied the claim, pointing out that the daughter had herself signed a power of attorney entitling her to represent the lawyer in the inheritance case. In her view, the medical statements did not indicate that the daughter was unfit to decide her affairs.

The mother’s testamentary decree on the annual distribution of funds was strict for the woman because it prevented a sensible investment of money, Kangas estimates. In several meetings, the lawyer had said the woman’s interests would be best safeguarded if the funds were put into investment housing.

Kangas pointed out that the shareholders of the estate – the woman and her brother – accepted the proposal that the lawyer start managing the funds on behalf of the woman. In the partial division of inheritance in 2015, this was also confirmed.

After that, Kangas said he had nothing to do with the matter.

District Court stated in her decision that the parents had been concerned about her daughter’s ability to take care of her finances. Because of this, it was the mother’s firm will that the money be kept safe for the daughter.

Lawyer Leppiniemi, who took care of the estate at the mother’s will, said that the daughter’s inability to take care of her finances is clearly evident in the will.

Leppiniemi’s report and the daughter’s medical certificates show, according to the law, that the wills were intended to protect the daughter from her own actions.

The fabric must have understood this already on the basis of the will. She has thus acted against the will of the mother in handing over the property to the daughter’s own lawyer.

Wills for obvious protection purposes, Kangas is not released from liability even though the daughter herself had wished to hand over the property to a lawyer, the court ruled. Fabric’s liability will continue even after the transfer of the property.

Kangas also did not in any way supervise the management of the property assigned to the woman in the possession of the lawyer or ensure the reliability of the lawyer, the court continued. He has thus acted negligently.

The court ordered Kangas to compensate the woman for the entire damage, ie about 787,500 euros.

The district court made its decision unanimously with three judges. You can appeal against this to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

jerk Kangas says he complains about the decision, as he thinks it is completely wrong.

“The appeal is already under way. The decision contains a number of law based on unsubstantiated allegations, and I have dozens of different points of disagreement with the decision. “

Kangas also refers to his colleague, Professor Aulis Aarnion a statement that he acted as a liquidator in a perfectly correct manner.

In Kangas’ view, he was not even the right defendant, but the correct address for the claim would have been a lawyer.

“If something has happened, he will [lakimies] has caused it. It is extremely difficult for me to understand how I can be held liable for the fact that the heir uses his inheritance with his agent for different purposes, ”Kangas wonders.

“This trial is a huge mess in my life, it ended in any way. This is sad as if. ”