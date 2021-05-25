Legal proceedings The neo-Nazis were charged with exceptional charges of carrying swastika flags on Independence Day

The prosecutor is demanding conditional imprisonment or fines.

Prosecutor demands punishment for five members of the abolished neo – Nazi organization Nordic resistance movement for marching with swastika flags in a demonstration in Helsinki on Independence Day 2018.

The trial of the case began on Tuesday. The Helsinki District Court assesses whether marching with swastika flags against the group of people meets the criteria for incitement.

Prosecution boat last year, the Attorney General Raija Toiviainen. According to him, this is the first time that a swastika flag has been charged in Finland during the demonstration.

Defendants deny all charges.

Independence Day the procession was based on the Nordic resistance movement. The Supreme Court has since ordered the neo-Nazi organization to be dissolved.

Police confiscated three swastika tickets from protesters.

According to the indictment, the three defendants carried flags at the top of the protest procession.

The fourth accused, according to the prosecutor, participated in the act by marching in a procession and assisting in carrying the ticket. In addition, he opposed taking the tickets out verbally and holding on to the tickets.

The fifth accused acted as the organizer of the protest. According to the prosecutor, he reported the protest to police in the knowledge that swastika flags were being used in the procession.

In addition to the incitement offense, four of them are also charged with harming the official because they opposed the removal of the tickets.

The prosecutor according to the swastika flag embodies Hitler’s ideology of National Socialism and is commonly associated with anti-Semitism, anti-Semitism, racism, and genocide and its belittling.

“Carrying swastika tickets in the Independence Day demonstration – especially at a time when many representatives of different immigrant groups have arrived in Finland – has been not only anti-Semitic, but also a strong and clear threatening and insulting ideological message related to the fight against immigration,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the accused have communicated the flags by stating that “these Groups of People are inferior to the native population of Finnish society and should not be allowed to enter Finland due to their skin color, origin, national or ethnic origin or religion”.

According to the prosecutor, the message of the ticket is also that sexual minorities and people with disabilities are inferior to others.

The prosecutor demands that the accused be ordered to lose tickets to the state as a means of crime.

Defendants dispute the prosecutor’s views on swastika tickets. The defense of one of the accused pleads, among other things, that the presence of a swastika flag in the demonstration does not threaten, slander or insult any group of people mentioned by the prosecutor.

Equally a man and one woman are also accused of incitement against another group of people in the same trial. It is a demonstration in the vicinity of Helsinki’s Merilahti school in April 2018.

The event included a speech addressed to young schoolchildren and disseminated on the Internet, in which, according to the prosecutor, certain groups of immigrant students and youth were threatened, slandered and insulted.

The man who spoke is also accused of a Nazi flag case.

Prosecutor demands 3 to 6 months’ suspended imprisonment and a substantial custodial sentence as a punishment in court.

Shorter defendants are required to serve shorter suspended sentences or substantial fines.