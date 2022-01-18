Legal proceedings The man who murdered his mother in Orimattila was sentenced to life imprisonment

According to the district court, the man tried to destroy the body by setting the rocking chair on fire.

Päijät-Häme a district court sentenced a 40-year-old man to life in prison on Tuesday for murdering his mother. By law Kaapo Lucien The Shadowbird killed his mother particularly brutally and brutally in August in Orimattila.

The court did not believe the man’s explanation for emergency protection. The man just said he defended himself when his mother attacked him. However, no defenses of defense were found in the man, but the amount of violence against the victim was considerable.

According to the law, the man had murdered the mother in several different ways. Among other things, he had stabbed and struck his head and various parts of his body with various blade weapons and a chainsaw. In addition, the victim had been subjected to blunt violence.

Teon then the man tried to burn his mother by lighting a rocking chair that had fallen to the floor. The man denied having lit the rocking chair and said it had lit from a candle. The court found it unbelievable that the candle had flown some distance from the chest of drawers to the rocking chair.

“The fire area has been in the immediate vicinity of the victim, suggesting that the purpose of the fire was to destroy the body.”

In this regard, the man was convicted of aggravated harm.

Several the use of artificial means showed in the man a determination and a tenacious attempt to kill, the court found. Therefore, the act was particularly crude.

The act was also cruel because the victim had been unable to defend himself due to his smaller size and drunken state. Even after the first attacks, the victim was completely defenseless.

Part of the time, the victim was conscious and alive, even though the violence had to last for several tens of minutes. The act also took place in the victim’s home, and the victim was the man’s mother.

The act was also aggravated in its entirety, so it was a murder.

The man was ordered to pay various compensations to the victim’s relatives, including a total of 15,000 euros in suffering compensation for two relatives.