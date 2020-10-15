Legal proceedings The man was sentenced to support another man’s biological child

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision.

Legal ordered the man to pay maintenance to a child whose biological father the man is not. The child was born in wedlock and the man therefore became the child’s legal father.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ruled on the matter on Thursday. The Helsinki District Court had previously ruled that a man is liable for maintenance, even though he is not the child’s biological father. The Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision.

Child was born into a husband and wife marriage in 2014. Two years later, the husband learned that the child was not his biological child. The man applied to the court for the annulment of paternity. The claim for revocation of paternity was rejected because the revocation decision was applied for after the deadline.

The man then appealed against his maintenance obligation to the district court. He demanded an exemption from child support because he considered that the child’s mother was capable of supporting the child alone. In addition, the man considered that the child’s mother was claiming maintenance with the intention of harming the man.

The district court ruled in its judgment that the child’s maintenance obligation does not depend on the other parent’s ability to maintain, but the maintenance obligation is the child’s right. In addition, the district court did not believe that maintenance was claimed for damages. It considered the man obliged to pay maintenance to the child, as he is the child’s legal father under the Paternity Act.

In its decision published today, the Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision.