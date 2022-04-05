Legal proceedings The man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the Tapaninvainio manslaughter

The man who committed the ax murder was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the 28-year-old Sampo Jousimaan to life imprisonment for the murder of a 40-year-old man.

Jousimaa was also convicted of violating the grave peace because he treated the un Buried body in an aggravating manner. Jousimaa wrapped the body in a garbage bag and moved the body to a trash can outside the apartment.

The man who died in Helsinki’s Tapaninvainio last November was killed using brutal violence, according to a ruling by the Helsinki District Court. Springland murdered the sleeping victim by hitting him in the head with an ax.

The victim’s common-law partner was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment for failing to rescue and protect the offender. The victim’s common-law partner is Jousimaa’s former female friend.

The act of springing was considered planned because he had been preparing for the murder for several days. Among other things, he had purchased a sawmill, an ax, cleaning supplies, garbage bags and gloves from the hardware store.

Sagittarius was considered to have had a motive to kill the victim because she had been about to return with her ex-girlfriend and move to Kainuu with her.

The verdict is not yet final.

