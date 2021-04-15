Legal proceedings The man applied for a child wife in Iraq, the Court of Appeal sentenced him to four years in prison for, among other things, serious sexual offenses

The District Court of Southwest Finland had previously dismissed the charges mainly.

In Iraq A man who married a 13-year-old girl and brought her to Finland has been sentenced by the Turku Court of Appeal to four years in prison.

The now 30-year-old man was convicted of aggravated rape, aggravated child sexual abuse, human trafficking and assault in May-July 2014. The man was 23 years old at the time of the crimes and the girl was 14 years old.

The Court of Appeal found that the man knew the girl was a minor.

“The key documentary evidence of the age of the plaintiff has been the forensic medical assessment made by the Department of Health and Welfare on the basis of the X-rays and reference material taken from the plaintiff’s teeth,” the public statement states.

The District Court of Southwest Finland had previously dismissed the charges mainly.

The BTI does not publish the name of the convicted person in order to protect the privacy of the victim of a sensitive crime.