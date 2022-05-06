Legal proceedings The legal battle of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has grown into a unique media spectacle – Audiences go through their own trial through memes

Media researcher Outi Hakola says that the parties are fighting primarily for their public image and their own credibility in the eyes of the public.

In the United States, Virginia the state is currently in its fourth week of massive and confusing litigation against Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, former couple. The trial is being monitored exceptionally closely in the media.

The trial is related to an opinion paper published by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in December 2018 in which he wrote about issues related to domestic violence and sexual abuse and, more generally, the #metoo movement, on issues related to the abuse of power.

Although Heard did not refer in the text to his ex-wife Johnny Depp by name, Heard was interpreted to be writing about him. Allegations of Depp’s alleged violence had been in the public eye for years.

Depp brought an action for defamation on the text. He is demanding compensation of around $ 50 million, or € 47 million, from Heard for a text he claims has ruined his career. Heard filed a counterclaim, claiming $ 100 million in damages from Depp.

Detailed descriptions of numerous alleged cases where Depp has threatened, beaten, or sexually abused have been heard in court.

Heard has also been alleged to have behaved violently and unpredictably. In addition, the court has specifically ruled out Depp’s use of drugs and alcohol.

In addition to the witnesses, the court used video and image material and messages sent by the parties. Both parties have disputed each other’s claims.

University of Eastern Finland media researcher Outi Hakola says allegations of violence and sexual violence are ultimately secondary in this trial.

According to Hakola, who lectured on the US legal system, the parties are fighting above all for their public image and their own credibility in the eyes of the public. According to Hakola, both Depp and Heard are seeking a public judgment in addition to the court ruling.

“It’s a matter of the public image and credibility of the characters, which one is more entitled to sympathy.”

Just the audience role is significant in litigation. Exceptionally, the entire trial is videotaped and can be watched live online and in the United States, in part, even on television.

For example, U.S. Court TV shows the trial live and marches into the box experts commenting on the trial. Hakola says the channel markets the trial broadcast in the same way as any entertainment media program.

In Finland, at least Ilta-Sanomat has shown the lawsuit on its website.

“This is not a play that is played to the court, but a play that is played to the general public through the court,” Hakola says.

In the past, the media in the United States has reported in detail, for example Michael Jackson, OJ Simpson, Woody Allen and Martha Stewartin litigation.

“Trials of public figures have long been the entertainment of the whole nation, where interest is not focused on the end result, but on the process of seeing the public image of public figures.”

The trials of ordinary people in the United States, for example, are also used to be watched on television, for example Judge Jury in the reality TV program. Americans expect the lawsuits to be dramatic events, Hakola says.

Deppin and Heardin the lawsuit has garnered tremendous attention on social media, where users have set out to support the party they openly support. Users publicly present their own speculations about the parties ’mental health, motives, reliability, and even facial expressions. So far, a large portion of the audience has sided with Depp.

Hakola says viewers want to put Depp and Heard in clear roles familiar from cultural narratives, with one being the victim and the other the culprit. At the same time, viewers push for bigger principles through the person they support.

“Is there, for example, the side of a female victim who has experienced violence. Or is there a man who has experienced injustice, whose wealth and goodwill have been exploited. ”

The lawsuit is also commented on online with text and image combinations, with users trying to defend or subvert the parties to the lawsuit. For example, the memes shared about Amber Heard equate Heard’s sentences in court with movie remarks. This is an attempt to give an unreliable impression of Heard.

“Through the memes, a kind of public trial is going on, where the evidence is excavated,” Hakola says.

Outi Hakola says the US legal system is not always very interested in who is to blame and who is not.

“It’s a community’s own testing of who it sees as the best or worst way to represent community values ​​and behaviors.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not in court for the first time

Bruce Robinson controlled by Rum diaryThe actors who met in the filming of the film got married in 2015. Heard filed for Depp 15 months after the marriage. The Cutin compiling the story During the messy divorce process, Heard made allegations of Depp ‘s repeated violent behavior and sought a restraining order from Depp. The gossip also reports accurately about them.

In August 2016, the former couple issued a joint, conciliatory statement. According to the agreement between Depp and Heard, Heard had to lift the restraining order and drop the allegation of exploitation. Heard donated his divorce split entirely to charity.

The debate over the allegations of assault resumed in 2018 when the British newspaper The Sun named Depp a wife-killer in an article. Depp sued the magazine for defamation. Depp denied the allegations and instead accused Heard of violent behavior. Depp lost his defamation case against The Sun.