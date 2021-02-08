Legal proceedings The Kuopio school killer demands that his life sentence be commuted

In his appeal to the Court of Appeal, the 26-year-old man admits the murder but considers himself to have been reduced to guilt.

Kuopio a 26-year-old man convicted of a school attack demands his life imprisonment to be commuted to temporary imprisonment. In his appeal to the Kuopio Court of Appeal Joel Marin admits guilty of murder, but considers himself guilty of reduced guilt.

In November, the Pohjois-Savo District Court convicted Marin of murder and 20 attempted murder. The attack took place on October 3, 2019 in the premises of Savo Vocational College, which is connected to the Herman shopping center. One person died in the attack.

The district court considered the killing of a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman a murder because of, among other things, the strength, number and duration of the sword strikes and because the victims described her behavior as arrogant and insensitive.

Man admits the act was a murder. He did the same in the district court.

However, the man does not accept that the act was considered to have been committed in a cruel and cruel manner. Although the act was done by hitting with the sword several times, he did not think he sought to cause the victim particular pain or suffering.

By law, the only possible punishment for murder is life imprisonment. However, if the perpetrator is at fault, he or she will receive a suspended sentence.

The man is now appealing to his state of mind. The grounds for the claim have been concealed from the complaint, as the information on the state of mind is secret by law.

District Court according to the man was guilty in committing the acts, and this result had also been reached in the state of mind.

According to the state of mind survey, the man felt that his own life and the lives of others were worthless. He searched the internet for information on school killers and identified with their experiences. His primary motive was suicide.

The man has said he wanted the police to shoot him to death.

Man also wants a change to the corporate part of the murder judgment. He admits only three attempted murders, otherwise he demands either the dismissal of the charges altogether or a verdict of aggravated assault.

According to the man’s complaint, killing all the people in the class was possible at the level of thought. However, it was clear that many would get out of the class unharmed.

“Objectively, Marin has not had the ability to carry out his actions to such an extent that all or almost all of them would have been injured, let alone killed. In case law, conviction for an attempted homicide has required a sufficient probability of the crime succeeding, ”the appeal says.

One police officer was also injured in the situation. The man admits in this regard the official’s violent opposition, but not the assassination attempt.