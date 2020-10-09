Legal proceedings The KKO overturned the warning received by the judge about the negligent verdict

In its preliminary ruling, the Supreme Court considered the error made by the judge to be minor.

Supreme the Court of Appeal (KKO) has dismissed the charges against the judge for negligent misconduct.

In August 2019, the Helsinki Court of Appeal issued a warning to the judge, as he had also inadvertently convicted the accused of a time-barred crime in the district court.

The man convicted of the injury had to stay in prison for seven days too long.

KKO’s according to the decision, the judge does not appear to have been indifferent to his official duties when drafting the judgment.

For that reason, the breach of duty must be regarded as minor and the charge against the judge was therefore unfounded.

According to a previous judgment of the Court of Appeal, the judge had negligently breached his duties. The case caused significant harm and inconvenience to the convict, as the deprivation of liberty is a violation of a fundamental fundamental and human right.

The prosecutor and the man’s assistant did not find at the time of the court hearing that the secondary prosecution for the damage had already lapsed and could not therefore be convicted.

In its decision, the KKO drew attention to the fact that ensuring the accuracy of the accusations is primarily the duty of the prosecutor.