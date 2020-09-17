Legal proceedings The juror struck his victim at the end of political cinema and criticized the verdict he received – fired from his post

The dismissal of a juror is really rare. According to the Court of Appeal, the Jyväskylä-based jury showed bad judgment when criticizing the final judgment.

Vaasa the Court of Appeal has upheld the dismissal of the district court juror.

The reasons for the kicks are the assault sentence received by the Jyväskylä-based jury and the fact that he had criticized his sentence, which had become final.

The jury opposed the dismissal because he had only been fined. Police have also been more severely convicted without being separated, he said.

In August 2019, the jury received a 45-day fine in the Central Finland District Court for assault. The man had hit the victim at the bus stop with a plastic bag with a glass bottle inside. The victim suffered a bleeding wound above his eye.

The court took into account, as a mitigating factor, the fact that the victim had provoked the jury on political issues before the strike. The jury is a basic Finn, and he was nominated in the municipal elections 2017. He was not elected.

Separation In its decision on the Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal emphasized that one of the main tasks of the jury system is to create confidence in the administration of justice.

“In order not to jeopardize this task, it is important that the jurors are also inspiring.”

The jury works in court under the responsibility of a judge. Jury members are involved in the handling of some criminal cases.

The weight of jurors in the courts has decreased in recent years and they attend fewer and fewer hearings.

A jury may become unfit for his or her position if he or she commits an offense that is likely to undermine citizens ’confidence in his or her ability to serve as a member of the court.

The Court of Appeal pointed out that a single fine imposed on a jury is not in itself a ground for considering him unfit for the post.

“It is a question of an overall assessment, which also takes into account the quality of the act and its consequences, as well as what emerges from the act [lautamiehen] guilt. Also [lautamiehen] the subsequent treatment of the final judgment is a factor which may be relevant to the assessment. ‘

Court of Appeal considered that the beating by the juror was not insignificant in this case. It was relatively serious and dangerous, and caused harm to the victim.

The Court of Appeal also gave weight to the jury’s attitude to his verdict. When he was heard by the Court of Appeal on the dismissal, he considered his verdict wrong and stated that he was seeking annulment of the Supreme Court in his final judgment.

The Court of Appeal emphasized that the judgment was final in all respects. The verdict had also taken into account the fact that the victim said he had provoked the boarder.

“While it has been a matter of his own criminal case, [lautamiehen] considering his position as a juror, his attitude towards a final judgment cannot be considered as showing good judgment, ”the Court of Appeal rebuked.

The Court of Appeal concluded that the juror could be relieved of his duties.

Judicial Office chief director Riku Jaakkola says that the dismissal of a juror is really rare.

“These don’t necessarily happen even every year.”

According to Jaakkola, in recent years there have been situations where a jury has commented on an individual story on social media, for example, and said things that should not be commented on publicly.

For example, in December 2018 in Helsinki the district court acquitted of his duties a juror who had publicly criticized the founder of MV magazine Ilya Janitskin sentenced to imprisonment.

In 2016, in turn, Southwest Finland the district court fired to the juror because of the blatant web writings.

Usually, the aim is to avoid dismissal by having the district court llama talk to the juror, Jaakkola says. Separation is a last resort.