Legal proceedings The Iraqi brothers receive big compensation from the state for more than 500 unjustified cell days

Men demand 800 euros a day, get 400 euros a day.

State Treasury pays large compensation to Iraqi twins who were unduly suspected of terrorist murders and were held in Finland for 533 days.

Both men receive compensation from the Finnish state of 213,200 euros, or 400 euros for each day they sat in the cell. Men demand twice as much compensation, ie 800 euros per day. In total, the state pays them about 426,000 euros.

The established so-called booth allowance is considerably less, EUR 120 per day.

In its decision last week, the State Treasury noted that the men were suspected of murders committed for terrorist purposes, i.e. aggravated acts that would have become a long punishment, causing them anxiety and stress.

Likewise, it takes into account the communication difficulties of men in prison because they did not have a common language with others. The high level of publicity given to criminal suspicions and trials, on the other hand, had no effect on compensation.

Turku in February, the Court of Appeal dismissed all their charges of terrorism and war crimes, as did the Pirkanmaa District Court.

The men were demanded punishments for, among other things, eleven terrorist murders in connection with the Isis massacre in Iraq in June 2014.

The Court of Appeal of the Iraqi Brothers was the world’s first lawsuit, for which evidence had been obtained with the assistance of the UN unit UNADAD. Its mission is to independently investigate Isis’ worst crimes in Iraq and to obtain evidence for use by national courts.

The brothers were arrested in Finland in December 2015. They had come to Finland a few months earlier as asylum seekers. Based on reports, police in Finland began to suspect that one of the men would be a beret-headed man executing soldiers in an Isis propaganda video in Iraq.

The Court of Appeal found no evidence that it could have found the brothers guilty. The court paid particular attention to the uncertainties associated with the identifications made by anonymous witnesses.

