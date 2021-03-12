Legal proceedings The Helsinki Court of Appeal again rejected the application of the pastor convicted of the Rwandan genocide to be released

The Rwandan pastor has been sentenced to genocide to life imprisonment.

Helsinki Rwandan pastor sentenced to life imprisonment dismissed by Court of Appeal on Friday Francois Bazaramban application for parole. Bazaramba committed genocide during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

This was Bazaramba’s second application for release. The previous application was rejected in 2019.

Bazaramba, who moved to Finland, was arrested in 2007, and since then he has been behind bars all along.

In the summer of 2010, the Porvoo District Court sentenced him to life imprisonment for his involvement in the Rwandan genocide. The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the judgment in 2012.

Court of Appeal according to the judgment at the time, Bazaramba had ordered the killing of seven people. In addition, he had been involved in Tutsis attacks on Cyahinda Church and Mount Nyakizu and led some of the attacks.

He had given orders that led to the deaths of the Tutsis in the attacks, as well as killed numerous Tutsis himself.

Bazaramba had also worsened the living conditions of the Tutsis by spreading anti-Tutsis propaganda, inciting the Hutus to kill and organizing roadblocks and night patrols set up to control the Tutsis. In addition, he had ordered the Hutus to burn the Tutsi buildings, thus forcing them out of their homes and distributing to the Hutus property left over from the Tutsis.

