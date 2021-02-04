Legal proceedings The girl wanted to escape from a child welfare institution in Harjavalta: An attempt to murder an employee turned into a company in the Court of Appeal to kill

Serious violence first led to a conviction for a reduced guilty attempted murder as a young person, but the verdict was commuted in the Court of Appeal.

Teenage girl wanted to escape from the child welfare institution and was therefore guilty of violence against an employee, the Vaasa Court of Appeal held.

The Satakunta District Court previously ruled that the serious violence met the characteristics of an assassination attempt. However, the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to a reduced guilty attempted murder attempt as a young person.

As a joint conviction for attempted homicide and stolen guilt at a reduced rate, the convicted person was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison.

Girl used a knife and fork as an instrument in the crime.

With them, he struck the employee in turn roughly. The worker in the beanbag and on the floor was hit by numerous blows in the head and chest area. By the time the act was done, the girl had turned off the lights in the room.

The court held that there was no concrete risk of death due to incidental causes. The work also had features that are characteristic of a cruel way of doing things.

Despite this, the act could not be considered to fully meet the characteristics of murder, the court held.

“Although the act has been the subject of sound judgment, the Court of Appeal considers that, despite its undeniably reprehensible features, it cannot be regarded as clearly more aggravating than acts which are generally condemned in the case-law as attempted murder.”

Punishment lowered the girl’s age and state of mind. According to the state of mind survey, the girl was reduced to guilt.

According to a district court ruling, the girl also planned another homicide, which was not carried out. However, the Court of Appeal dismissed this charge.

The Court of Appeal found that the plan had been recorded in detail on paper. It contained the same steps that the girl applied to another employee in her act.

The plan had been dubbed the “hatred plan”.

The court therefore held that the main purpose of the act was to flee. Therefore, the girl had abandoned the plan for the first employee when she joined the second.

At the end of a long assault, the girl left and took away the victim’s property, including bank cards, a keychain, and a cell phone. He went on an escape trip as planned, at which point the victim was able to alert for help.