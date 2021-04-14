Legal proceedings The fur farmer demands more than 450,000 euros in compensation from the state because the export of foxes to China was hindered, according to the state, the entrepreneur should have found out the parvovirus restrictions himself

The guidelines for the prevention of parvovirus were tightened because the agreement had been misinterpreted in the past. Fur farms in fur farms show a very high level of the virus, according to the study, the state response says.

Fur animals in a lawsuit that began on Wednesday, the breeder is demanding compensation from the state in the hundreds of thousands of euros for blocking the export of live foxes to China.

According to the subpoena filed by the entrepreneur in the South Karelia District Court, he was planning to export 2,600 animals to Harbin, China in the winter of 2018-2019. The value of the transaction was just under EUR 1.4 million.

The entrepreneur blames Evira, the current Food Agency, for the cancellation of exports. This is a guideline related to parvovirus, which changed in 2018.

According to the guideline published by Evira in October 2018, a veterinarian’s declaration that there was no disease on the farms was no longer sufficient for parvovirus-free status. Now the export was conditional on antibody testing or vaccination.

The entrepreneur says that in his case, vaccinations should have been given as early as 2017, and thus the export of animals was canceled. According to the entrepreneur, this caused his Finnish Cottage Travel Company more than 450,000 euros in damage, which he is now claiming from the state.

State denies the entrepreneur’s claim for compensation. In its written reply, it refers, inter alia, to a study carried out in 2017. According to it, parvovirus is very common in fur farm foxes and often asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

According to the State, the reason for the change in the guidelines was a previous misinterpretation. The agreement to export foxes to China had previously been interpreted to mean that exports were conditional on 12 months of asymptomaticity.

However, upon contact with Evira, it was noted that the wording of the agreement required that the parvovirus had not been detected, even asymptomatic.

According to the state’s response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry also asked the Chinese authorities about the matter, which required strict compliance with the agreement.

According to the State, the entrepreneur was not in contact with Evira about exports to China early enough.

“If the applicant had done so, it would have been aware of the changed interpretation as early as the end of 2017. By acting correctly, it could at least have been prepared for the delay in the transaction and thus minimized its damage,” the reply states.

Fur foxes exports to China have in the past provoked controversy within the fur industry. In January last year, news of the protests was reported at the Kokkola Garden, which was about to export foxes to China.

Three fur farmers’ associations expressed their opposition to the transfer and appealed to animal welfare and the preservation of the fur industry in Finland. Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported that the entrepreneurs reported the transfer attempt to the police and that the transfer was eventually canceled.

Behind the transfer project was a Chinese entrepreneur who had a farm in Uusikaarlepyy in addition to Kokkola. According to HS, dead and starving foxes were later found in the orchards. The police launched a preliminary investigation into the matter under the title of a serious animal welfare offense. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Fur Breeders’ Association (Fifur) does not oppose the export of fur animals abroad. However, according to its rules, breeding and gametes may be sold or donated only to holdings certified by Fifur.

The rules apply to Fifur members. According to Fifur, the Finnish entrepreneur of Finnish Cottage Travel Company or the Chinese entrepreneur of Kokkola are not its members.

Last According to a survey by Taloustutkimus published at the end of the year, more than 70 per cent of Finns oppose fur farming as it is today. They would therefore like to end fattening during the transitional period or allow it to continue only if the animals are guaranteed significantly better conditions.

38 percent of respondents were in favor of a total ban. Only 16 percent would allow fur farming to continue as before.

76% of respondents disagree, either in full or in part, with the statement “Fur farming should be supported by public funds”.

According to a study by the animal rights organization Animalia, which commissioned the survey, fur farming was subsidized in 2020 with more than five million euros.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews in mid-November. The target group of the interviews is the population aged 15–79, with the exception of Åland. 1,001 people responded to the survey.

At its party meeting last year, the Prime Minister’s Party Sdp outlined its goal of introducing legislation in Finland that bans fur production and the sale of fur. The Greens and the Left Alliance also support a ban on fur farming.