Legal proceedings The ex-chairman of the Finnish People First Party is accused of inciting against a group of people in an election campaign

Finland to the ex-chairman of the People First Party Marco de Witille more charges have been brought in the Pirkanmaa District Court.

Some of the accusations are related to the parliamentary election campaign in the spring of 2019. According to the prosecutor, de Wit advertised himself and his party at the Helsinki Narinkkator with an election advertisement that read “Matut out” and “Homotus cabinet”. De Wit also distributed advertisements on the side of the roads and presented them online.

The word matu usually means “invader” and is a derogatory term for immigrants.

According to the prosecutor, de Wit had also accepted a poster with a pair of pictures and the text “Which Finland do you want?” As the party’s election advertisement.

“The top picture of the couple is a blond family in an idyllic park landscape. The lower image depicts a fire burning on the street and a dark figure holding a percussion weapon in his hand on a dark background. In the image below, a cartoon of a Muslim dressed in a black burqa has been added to the foreground, ”the prosecutor described the ad.

De Witi accused of incitement against a group of people. According to the prosecutor, the statements disseminated by de Wit were offensive to human dignity and liable to provoke intolerance, contempt and hatred towards Muslims, asylum seekers and gender minorities.

De Wit denies the allegations. In his written answer to the district court, he says that the word “matu” means an intruder and that a group of people cannot be formed on the basis of whether the person’s grounds for entering Finland are justified or false.

According to de Wit, “homosexuality”, on the other hand, refers to the emphasized presentation of gender minorities. In addition, he refers To a story published by Yle in 2013 titled “Too Much Homosexuality,” where the phrase he said was launched.

With regard to the image pair advertisement, de Wit argues in his reply, inter alia, that the scarf covering the face is widely perceived as subjugating to women and is banned in several European countries.

Last in the month of the Pirkanmaa District Court, de Wit was charged with several defamation and gross defamation. There are 20 plaintiffs. Among them are police officers, a prosecutor and a judge.

The lawsuit concerns texts and videos published by de Wit on various websites. De Wit has denied the charges.

HS is already publishing the name of de Wit at this stage because of this public action. Known for his anti-immigration activities, de Wit has, among other things, worked to close the borders! active in the store. He was also one of the founders of the People’s First of Finland party, but he was expelled from the party in late 2019.