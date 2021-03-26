Legal proceedings The driver of the truck was sentenced to probation for a chain crash in Lahdenväylä, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, the driver browsed the phone just a minute before the crash

The woman who drove the combination vehicle was sentenced to 10 months probation and daily fines.

One a person died and four were injured in a chain crash in Lahdenväylä in November 2017. The accident involved a combination of vehicles and three passenger cars. The accident killed a 12-year-old boy traveling in the back seat of a car.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment of the Helsinki District Court, according to which the woman driving the truck caused the crash. He was convicted of four aggravated injuries, aggravated death and aggravated road safety.

The district court sentenced him to 10 months probation and a 60-day fine.

Chain collision occurred in the vicinity of a ramped Ring Road III ramp. The truck collided with a queue of cars that was almost at a standstill.

According to the truck driver, the collision was caused by a car that hooked in front of him. However, according to the Court of Appeal, the lane change was not the cause of the accident.

According to the verdict, the driver had spoken on the phone and opened the news article just minutes before making the emergency call. The truck driver had approached the queue at 85 kilometers per hour, apparently using a cruise control.

The cell phone had disturbed the driver’s concentration and he had also, by law, also neglected to keep a sufficient distance to those ahead.