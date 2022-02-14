Legal proceedings The division of the legacy began in 2006 and is not yet complete – Legal proceedings in Finland last at worst for almost 20 years

The total number of late fees increased to a new record last year.

Tenojoen the slow pace of settling the dispute over compensation for fishing rights is becoming record-breaking for the state. In November, the Lapland Regional Court ordered the state to pay a total of EUR 86,000 in compensation for the delayed trial.

This is the single most expensive delay so far since the possibility to pay compensation was added to the law in 2010.

The change in the law was based on the convictions received by Finland from the European Court of Human Rights due to the delay in court proceedings.

Fishing dispute as a starting point, the court defined the summer of 2003, when the state denied claims for compensation from holders of fishing rights. Thus, the processing took a total of about 19 years.

The case was first dealt with as an administrative process, and the case arrived at the Land Court in 2017. The pre-trial process is taken into account when assessing the length of the fair trial.

Also in the land court, the case took a long time, about four years. The delay was due, among other things, to the translation of documents into Northern Sámi and, ultimately, to the corona pandemic. Therefore, this proportion did not violate the requirement of promptness.

Compensation amount distributed among the fifteen parties. Three of them will receive the statutory maximum amount of € 10,000.

According to the law, the court may order the state to pay compensation to a party if the delay in the proceedings violates the party’s right to a trial within a reasonable time.

The nature and extent of the case shall be taken into account when assessing the delay. In addition, the actions of the authorities and also the parties involved in the situation are assessed. Compensation will only be paid if the delay is due to the action of the authority.

“ Last year, the courts upheld the claim in 28 cases and dismissed it in 21 cases.

Law After the regulation, a total of so many compensations have been paid that the million-euro limit will be broken this year, says the lawyer Summer Bear From the State Treasury.

“Between 2015 and 2021, approximately EUR 930,000 has been paid in accordance with the Delay Compensation Act, and we already know that in 2022 at least EUR 100,000 will be paid.”

Most of this year’s amount is related to the dispute over fishing rights in the Teno River.

Last year, the state was ordered to pay a record amount of compensation, totaling 212,000 euros. It is slightly more than in 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, there was a slight decline in rebates. Karhu estimates that in the latter year, it was due, at least in part, to the restrictive measures caused by the corona epidemic, which led to the suspension of many lawsuits.

“Against this background, the number of copies and euro amounts for solutions for late payment have not changed significantly.”

Not all refund claims will be successful. Last year, the courts upheld the claim in 28 cases and dismissed it in 21 cases. The most dismissive decisions came from insurance law.

Courts have begun to impose maximum compensation in recent years.

For the first time, a maximum compensation of € 10,000 was imposed in 2020. One of them concerned a pre-trial investigation in which a case involving an attempt at killing remained on the police table for seven years.

Read more: Killing company investigation lay on police table for seven years with no progress – defendants received € 10,000 in compensation for delayed trial

Last year, the courts imposed maximum compensation in two judgments.

Second last year’s judgments concerned the division of the estate that began in 2006. Its processing was delayed by procedural errors and two separate visits to the Supreme Court.

When the Kainuu District Court ordered compensation in November 2021, there was still no final solution to the dispute.

According to the district court, there had been seven years of idling and delay. According to the law, the compensation for delay is EUR 1,500 per year, so the total amount would even have exceeded the maximum amount.

The maximum amount can be exceeded by law, but only for special reasons. Such cases have not yet come to the attention of the State Treasury. The Kainuu District Court also concluded that there were no grounds for exceeding the maximum compensation.

As such, the matter was of considerable importance to the applicants, as each was receiving a share of the law of EUR 53,000, the court pointed out. However, the matter was not directly related to their livelihood. This could have been the reason for exceeding the maximum amount.

“ In criminal cases, the court can compensate for the delay by mitigating the penalty, but this is rarely done.

Second Last year, the maximum compensation was awarded to a lawyer against whom a criminal case had been pending for more than 13 years.

The man was accused with his brother of financial crimes. Processing was delayed because the brother lived in the United States and the extradition process there was slow. After more than a decade of unsuccessful attempts, the prosecutor announced he was putting gloves on the counter and canceling the extradition request.

In the meantime, the court had heard a charge against a brother living in Finland for registration offenses. It was dismissed, but the plaintiffs’ charge of aiding in the gross negligence of a brother living in the United States remained hanging.

The Finnish authorities could hardly influence the delay in the processing, the District Court of Southwest Finland stated in its decision on compensation. Yet the actions of the authorities may have caused concern, uncertainty and other inconvenience.

For this reason, the long delay justified the maximum compensation.

In criminal cases the court can compensate for the delay by mitigating the penalty, but this is rarely done.

Last year, the only such decision came from the Helsinki Court of Appeal. It reduced the suspended sentence of one person convicted of financial crimes by three months because the case had been delayed for a year and a half. The man was thus imprisoned for a year and three months.

Another convict had not appealed the probation sentence handed down by the district court, so he was paid compensation in cash. He received 2,250 euros. The same amount was given to a third man whose judgment was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

State Treasury may recover the compensation paid for the delay from the authorities responsible.

Invoices worth more than 100,000 euros are sent to other authorities every year. The address is then usually the Ministry of Justice responsible for the courts or the Ministry of the Interior responsible for the police.