Legal proceedings The district judge convicted the accused of outdated crimes, the Court of Appeal sentenced the judge to a warning

The Court of Appeal noted that the case concerned only one suspicion of a crime, so the judge should have noticed the statute of limitations.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has sentenced the district judge to a warning of an error in the trial. According to the Court of Appeal, a judge of the Helsinki District Court had been guilty of a negligent breach of duty.

There were two errors. First, the judge had delayed in issuing the summons so that the charge of damages had lapsed.

Another error occurred in a trial in which no one noticed the expiration of the charge. Thus, the judge convicted the accused.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice ordered that the district judge be prosecuted.

The judge According to him, the summons had been delayed by the fact that he had first requested the victim’s claims in the case. This is a normal procedure.

According to the Court of Appeal, the established practice does not make it acceptable that there was a delay in the issuance. The prosecutor had filed the charge two months before the case expired.

The judge also argued that neither the prosecutor nor the lawyer noticed the statute of limitations in the trial. That’s why he didn’t notice it either.

According to the Court of Appeal, this is irrelevant. Judging a sentence for an act which is time-barred is, in principle, a serious error.

“Making a mistake in the course of such a post is likely to undermine confidence in the proper administration of justice.”

The Court of Appeal emphasized that the case concerned only one charge. The prosecutor’s claim for punishment had remained unchanged throughout. Therefore, the judge should have found the statute of limitations.

According to the Court of Appeal, a warning is sufficient as a punishment. It was an individual act, and the judge’s procedure did not show indifference to the administration.