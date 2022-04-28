Legal proceedings The District Court will render a verdict today in a war crimes case in Liberia – The suspect is currently at large

The district court released the 52-year-old defendant from trial pending trial. He is required to serve a life sentence for murder, rape and aggravated war crimes.

Pirkanmaa the district court will pass a verdict on Friday afternoon on serious criminal charges related to the Liberian civil war.

The court released the 52-year-old Sierra Leone, an accused, in mid-February Gibril Massaquoin pre-trial detention. He was imprisoned for about two years.

The decision suggests that the court may dismiss the charges against Massaquo. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the prosecutor for, among other things, murders, rapes and aggravated war crimes during the 1999-2003 civil war in Liberia.

According to the district court, there are still probable reasons to suspect the man of the offenses referred to in the prosecution. The release was due to the long period of pre-trial detention and the exceptionally long period of almost 20 years since the alleged acts.

“Having considered all of the above, the District Court considers that it would be unreasonable to keep Mr Massaquo still in detention to the extent that he should be released immediately pending the outcome of the District Court’s ruling.”

The man, who has lived in Finland for more than ten years, was arrested on suspicion of a crime in March 2020. He has since been imprisoned.

The charges the man was prosecuted in January 2021. The Pirkanmaa District Court has heard the case largely in Liberia due to the hearing of witnesses.

Massaquoi has said he was involved in the rebel group Revolutionary United Front, RUF, in his home country of Sierra Leone. He rose to a prominent position there. The report of the Truth Commission on the Civil War in Sierra Leone associates him with, among other things, summary murders.

However, he could not be charged with murders before the Special Court for Sierra Leone, whose jurisdiction was limited to crimes committed after the 1996 peace agreement. The murders had taken place three years earlier.

The charges in Finland concerned Massaquo’s possible activities in Liberia, a neighboring country to Sierra Leone.

