Legal proceedings The district court did not immediately imprison a man who had been imprisoned for more than two years for sexual offenses against children – Professor of Criminal Law finds grounds for decision

A person convicted of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child shall be sentenced to imprisonment if the conviction becomes final.

Why a person does not necessarily end up in prison immediately, even if the district court has already sentenced him to absolute imprisonment?

This question has arisen in many cases where the Lapland District Court convicted a forty man of sexual offenses against two children. The case involved crimes committed both by messages and physically.

According to the district court, the convict had become acquainted with both under-16s through his acquaintance and built trust before the act, including through communication. The man had also acquired alcohol for minors, among other things. The incident was reported on Monday news agency STT.

The court found that the second series of events had led to, among other things, intercourse with an intoxicated victim and condemned the act as gross sexual abuse of a child. The second act, in turn, involved, among other things, contact and led to a conviction for the sexual exploitation of a child. As a punishment, the court sentenced him to 2.5 years in absolute prison.

The man denied knowing about the victims’ minority or acquiring them alcohol.

The case has aroused public interest, which may have been due to a court decision on detention. The district court ruled that, despite an absolute sentence of more than two years in prison, it would be unreasonable to imprison the convict at this stage.

Criminal justice professor Kimmo Nuotio The University of Helsinki points out that this is primarily a matter of when the imprisonment began. The convicted person has the opportunity to appeal the matter to the Court of Appeal when the district court considered the absolute sentence of more than two years’ imprisonment to be the correct sentence.

“The court has discretion in the matter, and as such, this detention decision is quite appropriate,” Nuotio estimates.

When imprisonment exceeds two years, the court may order imprisonment. In longer judgments, the practice is most often that the convict remains imprisoned after a district judgment. The Coercive Measures Act, on the other hand, stipulates that imprisonment may not be imposed on the basis of the nature of the case, the age of the convicted person or other personal circumstances if it would be unreasonable.

“The reasoning for the case had referred to the fact that the person had not been convicted of a crime before and was such a working, family person. And it had an estimate that this would be unreasonable in the district court’s assessment, ”says Nuotio.

The prosecutor offered to arrest the man.

Campfire according to him, there is also a certain value in the case of the circumstances that serve as special grounds for detention in criminal cases during the pre-trial and prosecution stages. These include the risk of absconding, the risk of messing up the investigation and the risk of continuing the crime.

The campfire draws attention to the fact that no reasons are found in the judgment in these respects. In other words, the court has not recorded any of these dangers.

“This judgment does not, in a way, show how it has been discussed in court.”

The campfire points out that the person was detained for only two days during the pre-trial phase of the case in question. There is also no previous background in imprisonment.

According to Nuotio, it can thus be indirectly concluded from the judgment that things have gone well since the beginning of the preliminary investigation.

“This would suggest that no detention has been used here during the pre-trial investigation either. And so he has been free to answer. ”

Campfire considers that an absolute custodial sentence in such a case is certainly a strict detention for a family member.

“Of course, if this becomes final, then it will be put into practice normally. And then the convict goes to sit on that judgment. ”

The HS does not publish the author’s name to protect victims.