Legal proceedings The criminal organization was now banned in Finland for the first time: The court ordered the dissolution of the United Brotherhood

According to the court, the gang’s activities have been blatantly against the criminal law.

United Brotherhood gang is ordered to be wound up in violation of the law and good manners. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa outlined the matter in a decision published on Monday.

The decision can be considered historic, because the court has not previously ordered the criminal organization to be dissolved in Finland. The decision also applies to United Brotherhood subgroups Bad Union.

The police have considered the United Brotherhood to be Finland’s most damaging gang, and the Eastern Uusimaa District Court does not describe it in gentle terms either.

District Court considered the United Brotherhood and Bad Union to be a group organized to commit serious crimes. According to the law, they were hierarchically organized, had external characteristics, and were armed.

“The actions of UB and BU have clearly been blatantly against the criminal law, as evidenced by the numerous convictions for serious crimes mentioned above,” the court found.

Based on the district decision, it can be predicted that similar lawsuits may become a new tool for the authorities in the fight against gang crime. The lawsuit may still proceed to the higher courts.

In practice, a court decision may make it more difficult, for example, to rent gang premises, use gang IDs and other visible activities.

At work in the fall, police reported on large-scale investigative operations against the United Brotherhood. The police government and the prosecutor are also seeking to undermine the gang’s ability to operate through a lawsuit for dissolution.

The gang leader responded to the lawsuit Tero Holopainen. He denied that it was a criminal organization against the law and good manners. Holopainen also denied that he would lead the gang.

The style of operation of the vests has not traditionally included sending bulletins to deliveries, but such a message was launched in January last year: United Brotherhood said it has ceased operations.

The release was recently interpreted as a gaming deal. Later in the trial, it sought to prove the voluntary cessation of activities.

District Court considered it proved that Holopainen was the leader of the United Brotherhood and Bad Union.

The court estimates that United Brotherhood will continue to operate. This was legally supported by, among other things, the use of gang colors in prison.

The court also did not accept proof that the gang had ceased operations in Joensuu, for example.

Elsewhere There have been various gang bans in Europe in recent years. In Finland, however, the nearest similar decision has concerned the neo-Nazi organization.

In December, the Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of the Nordic Resistance. It held that the aims of the neo-Nazi organization were contrary to the principles of society enshrined in the Constitution and the Penal Code.

Prior to the Nordic resistance movement in Finland, the association had been ordered to be dissolved in the 1970s on similar grounds.