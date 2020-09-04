Legal proceedings The court sentenced the police to probation for aggravated assault and breach of duty – pressed a handcuffed man into the tube so that the victim went to life for a moment

One police officer and two guards were required to be punished for aggravated assault. The guards’ charges were rejected.

Päijät-Häme the district court sentenced the police to one and four months in probation for aggravated assault and breach of duty. It was a case of pipe assault in the pipe premises of the Lahti main police station at the beginning of February last year.

There were also two guards on charges of aggravated assault and misconduct by a 30-year-old and hand-ironed man, but the court dismissed those charges.

Read more: Charge: Police hit the arrested man three times in the face at the Lahti police station – the man went lifeless

The man who ended up in the tube had spent the night in Lahti and raged in a restaurant. He was arrested and brought to the police station.

According to the indictment, a senior constable hit the man in the pipe room three times in the face. In addition, a policeman and two guards pressed the man to the ground on his knees.

The District Court found it shown that the respondent police officer leaned on the plaintiff’s upper back on his knee heavily so that his breathing was prevented. The printing continued for a long time, and the police officer had not monitored the effects of the use of force.

Surveillance camera the recording shows how a hand-ironed man is carried from the hands and feet to the tube. The man is lowered onto a yellow mattress, and several cops and guards immediately go over him.

Based on the video, the older constable then seems to hit the man three times. It is not clear from the recording where the suspected punches hit.

Shortly after the events, the senior constable raises his head and looks toward the surveillance camera at the roof boundary.

There are a total of a dozen police and guards in the tube and at its door. Some of them watched the events next door.

Police and guards were on the man for several minutes, according to the video recording. He was also tied with a bodycuff at the time. It is used to tie not only the hands but also the ankles.

From the video recording also shows how the man stopped moving. The authorities then turn him to the side position.

Police appear to be investigating the man’s condition on tape. There are no sounds in the recording, so it is not clear what is being said in the tube.

The mattress at the man’s head shows blood marks.

The video also shows how the man is handcuffed, turned on his back, and those present begin to revive him.

Medical opinion according to the 30-year-old man’s lack of oxygen and lifelessness were caused when the man was pressed hard towards the mattress in the tube rooms.

The statement says there has been no other reason that could have stopped the man’s breathing. The date of the nasal fracture is unclear, according to the doctor.

According to the statement, it was possible that the nasal bone ruptured in the tube spaces.