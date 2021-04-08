Legal proceedings The court ruled on the great Katiska drug brawl: Niko Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg more than 10 years in prison

Extensive Main defendants of the Katiska drug coil Niko Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. The Helsinki District Court sentenced Ranta-aho to 11 years and Tranberg to 12 years and 11 months in prison.

Ranta-aho admitted as the trial progressed that he was the nickname Cobra that ran the hundreds of pounds of drug trade. Tranberg, on the other hand, has denied his role as the second main factor in the Katiska drug case.

The court held that serious crimes were committed during 2017–2019 with a focus on 2018–2019.

Prior to the crime case, Ranta-aho has done, among other things, the real estate business in Spain, from which the drug league was run. Tranberg, for his part, acted as the face of the vest gang Cannonball until he quarreled with his gang and had to leave it.

In public the tangle originally set out to unravel the fitness model Sofia Belórfin on suspicions of money laundering in the summer of 2019. Belórf was Ranta-aho’s cohabitant and had won the Bikini Fitness World Championship in 2015.

In the sport, the athlete must look like a bikini model with an athlete’s body. Belórf had also told on social media about his life with Ranta-aho even before the tangle broke out in public.

More than 50 people have been indicted in the case.

In the police a large tangle of drugs began to be uncovered on Christmas Day 2018. At that time, the police began investigating the suspected attempted murder on Katiskapolu in Vuosaari, Helsinki.

A bloody man and a large number of Ksalol tablets were found on Katiskapolu, which the authorities thought were intended for distribution. Xalol is a narcotic drug.

As the investigation progressed, a large number of empty boxes were found in the warehouse in Tampere, indicating large shipments. More details began to emerge from the interrogations.

By the time the charges were read, the Katiska case had already swelled into the largest drug case in the history of the Helsinki District Court to date.

The news is updated.

Janne Tranberg is the second main defendant in the Katiska case. Pictured is Tranberg in Vantaa Prison in July 2020.­

Niko Ranta-aho confessed to Cobra, who led the drug business during the Katiska trial.­