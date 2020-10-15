Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of aggravated rape: The duo took turns raping a woman they met in the city

Men sentenced to unconditional imprisonment in the past three and a half years.

Vaasa the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of aggravated rape against two men. The men had taken turns raping the same woman.

The Ostrobothnian District Court ruled last December Philip Mutisya Kimuyan and John Marc Okellon three and a half years’ imprisonment. They were also ordered to pay damages to the victim.

The men had appealed against the verdict they had received to the Court of Appeal and demanded that the prosecution and claims for damages be dismissed.

The Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the District Court in any way.

District Court according to the verdict, the men met the woman in the city and took this one of them to the apartment.

In the apartment, the men were having sex with the woman, taking advantage of the violence and fear of this. According to the court, the men took turns and acted in unison.

According to the law, the rape caused a woman particularly severe mental and physical suffering.

According to the law, the act as a whole must also be considered aggravated, taking into account the number of sexual intercourse and the duration of the act.