Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal significantly upheld a sentence of ten years of child sexual abuse

Eastern Finland the Court of Appeal has significantly increased the penalty for long-term sexual abuse of a child. The man exploited the same victim for nearly ten years.

In the Pohjois-Savo District Court, a man in his forties had been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, but the Court of Appeal increased the sentence to ten years.

The HS will not publish the man’s name as it could lead to the identification of the victim.

According to the court, the exploitation began in 2011 and continued until 2020. The man was arrested in November 2020.

The court convicted the man of aggravated child rape, aggravated rape, aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, coercion into sexual exploitation, and possession of an image depicting a child who violated sexual immorality.

In the story there were two victims. As for another victim under the age of 18, the case did not proceed to the Court of Appeal, but the district court’s ruling on sexual harassment and drug offense remained in force.

The prosecutor and the other victim, on the other hand, demanded aggravation of the verdict. Both require the man to serve a minimum of ten years in prison.

The man, for his part, demanded that the most serious charges be dismissed. He admitted the sexual exploitation of the child, but considered the acts to be extraordinary. The man considered a 3-4 year sentence appropriate.

According to the man, he had never coerced or even pressured the child. He also said the child was proactive and that the child would have had the opportunity to refuse the activity.

District Court according to a public statement, the man had, among other things, inserted his genitals into the child’s mouth several times. He had also touched and massaged the child and made him play with sex toys. In addition, the man had taken pictures of the child’s body and sexual activity.

The Court of Appeal assessed the evidence in the same way as the District Court, but specified the dates of the acts. The biggest change was the severity of the punishment.

The Court of Appeal justified the aggravation of the punishment, inter alia, by the very long duration of the act. There were several acts and the perpetrator was a person who was particularly close to the child. The series included sexual intercourse with a very young child.

“The acts have included taking photographs of sexual intercourse, which can be considered particularly humiliating from the perspective of the person concerned. In addition, there have been various threats associated with the act. ”

The most serious deeds and photography began in 2015 or 2016.

Putting a penis in a child’s mouth was a rape because the child has been in a helpless state, and this was exploited by the man. The rape was also outrageous because of the child’s young age and because it was likely to cause special harm.

The spectrum of criminal titles is due to the entry into force in April 2019 of a new provision on aggravated child rape. The minimum penalty for that is four years in prison.

According to the court, the man had since forced the child into oral sex at least twice, so it had been aggravated child rape.

The Court of Appeal also increased compensation. The man was ordered to pay the victim EUR 15,000 in compensation for temporary inconvenience and EUR 30,000 in compensation for the suffering. An increase of EUR 5,000 was added to both amounts.