Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal relaxed the sentences in the Kemi deprivation of liberty case, where a father and son had held two men in prison for more than a year.

The father and son of the family held two men captive. The Court of Appeal described the aggravated deprivation of liberty, which had lasted for more than a year, as exceptionally serious in its kind.

Rovaniemi the Court of Appeal has commuted convictions for deprivation of liberty in which the Kemi family had deprived alcoholized men of their liberty and exploited them financially.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the claims relating to one plaintiff, so there were two victims, according to the Court of Appeal.

One of them, a man in his fifties, had been deprived of his liberty in various periods for a total of more than a year between 2015 and 2017. The second victim’s deprivation of liberty lasted about three weeks.

Family father, 42 years old Allan Valdemar Lindgren, received four years in prison. In the Lapland District Court, his sentence was almost two years longer.

The verdict came from, among other things, two aggravated deprivation of liberty, four coercion and assaults, aggravated payment fraud, and attempted aggravated fraud.

The son of a family, 23 years old Roger Allan Rikard Faltin, the sentence was reduced by about one and a half years. He received three years and eight months in prison.

Family the charges against the mother for aggravated deprivation of liberty were dismissed because, by law, she was not involved in them. Therefore, his sentence was commuted from absolute imprisonment to probation. 43 years old Tanja Rosita Faltin thus received nine months’ probation for aggravated fraud and attempted aggravated fraud.

The charges against the family’s daughter were dismissed altogether because, according to the Court of Appeal, there was insufficient evidence of her guilt. In the district court, the daughter had received five months’ probation.

Read more: Kemi family held homeless man in prison for one year – court sentenced father, son and mother to years in prison

Family the father had provided accommodation for the first victim when he had become homeless after the separation. The victim was then deprived of his freedom of movement and otherwise had the power to decide what to go and do.

The man was subjected to violence and his move elsewhere was prevented. The man said he escaped a few times, but was found and forced to come back.

The Court of Appeal found the victim’s detailed and consistent account to be credible.

According to the law, this was a gross deprivation of liberty. Although the threat of violence was at times lesser and even though the victim was not constantly confined to any space, his or her freedom of movement had been unlawfully deprived and isolated from his or her environment.

Victim had been promised a release of EUR 6 000. He described living in the family as a slave.

The man was forced to do housework and was exploited financially. Goods were bought in the man’s name, and money was withdrawn from his bank account. He was also forced to steal stuff.

As a result of the assaults, the victim suffered injuries around the body. He was not allowed to be treated, although his ankle, among other things, had a broken bone.

According to the victim, the mother of the family had sometimes intervened in the beating and made it stop.

Court of Appeal pointed out that the deprivation of liberty had caused the victim injuries and a risk of serious damage to his health, as well as a serious state of fear. It was also likely to cause significant suffering.

Because of this, the aggravated deprivation of liberty and assault, as well as coercion, blamed on the father of the family, were very harmful and dangerous as crimes.

According to the Court of Appeal, both deprivations of liberty even had features of aggravated human trafficking.

The father and son are jointly and severally liable to pay a total of EUR 30,000 in compensation to both victims.