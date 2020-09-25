Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal overturned the beating sentence of Mikko Syrjä of the band Eppu Normaali

The Pirkanmaa District Court sentenced Mikko Syrjä to probation in 2018.

Turku the Court of Appeal has rejected the guitarist and songwriter known from the band Eppu Normaali Mikko “Pantse” Syrjän criminal charges.

In 2018, the Pirkanmaa District Court sentenced Syrjä to 60 days probation for assaulting his wife at the time of the incident. The district court ordered Syrjä to compensate his ex-spouse for the pain and suffering of more than 4,000 euros.

Syrjä appealed against the judgment to the Turku Court of Appeal. He demanded that the charges be dismissed. The other party also appealed the verdict and demanded that the sentence be increased.

Court of Appeal In its judgment, the Court of Appeal held that a number of reports had been submitted which were partly contradictory. As a new witness in the court hearing, Syrjä’s brother was heard, whose story contradicted the story of the former spouse.

In both cases of assault, according to the court’s judgment, there remains a serious suspicion of the guilt of the accused. Accordingly, the charges must be dismissed by the Court of Appeal.