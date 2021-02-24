Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal ordered Kittilä’s charges to be made public now, municipal decision-makers accused of suspected the ousting of the administrative director

The accused wanted the documents to be disclosed already because of the municipal elections. Normally, the documents would not have become public until after the trial began in May.

24.2. 15:46

Rovaniemi the Court of Appeal has ordered the indictment and other documents related to the Kittilä tangle to be made public even before the commencement of the trial. The Lapland District Court had previously made the same decision.

Disclosure had been demanded by the accused, Kittilä municipal politicians.

In their view, it is reasonable that they have the right to provide documentary information on what was at stake. Then, in the spring municipal elections, voters do not have to base their opinion on information received from the media or on rumors possibly spread by political opponents.

Publicity had been opposed by the prosecutor and the party to the case, the victim. According to the prosecutor, the forthcoming municipal elections are not such a compelling reason within the meaning of the law, due to which the documents would already become public.

The main rule is that documents related to a criminal case become public once the case has begun in court.

The prosecutor also said that the right to prosecute has expired for at least three but possibly even five defendants, as the district court has not had time to serve the charges in time.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the District Court that the matter is socially significant and far-reaching. Therefore, there is a compelling reason in the law to bring documents forward to the public.

Year then raised the charge concerns Kittilä’s then administrative director Esa Mäkinen dismissal from their duties. The indictment includes members of the municipal government, the then mayor, and members and deputies of the municipal council.

There are a total of 39 defendants.

They are required to be punished primarily for abuse of office. According to the indictment, they had arranged things so that Mäkinen had been deprived of his official duties.

For example, Mäkinen was deprived of the right to attend municipal board meetings and the right to accept invoices. The changes were made without Mäkki being consulted or the decision justified in the manner required by law, the prosecutor suggests.

According to the prosecutor, everything happened in retaliation or as a punishment for not having to pay an invoice from the municipality’s funds in Mäkinen’s opinion. According to the prosecutor, the operation was thus revenge for Mäkinen’s lawful official duties.

The indictment relates to the period between August 2015 and January 2016.

The prosecutor According to him, the obvious intention of the municipal government and council had been to remove Mäkinen from the duties of the administrative director.

Since then, both the Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court have annulled the exclusionary measures as illegal.

The prosecutor demands a substantial fine for the accused.

Mäkinen is claiming a total of 93,000 euros in compensation for the suffering, because he has been discriminated against and placed at a disadvantage by a punishable act.

“The procedure can be considered particularly reprehensible, directed at a person, and a blatant abuse of official power by decision-makers without contact with anyone other than Mäkinen’s person,” Mäkinen’s request states.

“The downsizing must be seen as clear humiliation, discrimination and the purpose of showing the power of the government and the council to an official who did not act in a way that pleased decision-makers.”

Municipal politicians disputing charges. According to them, the changes made were well-founded and the municipality has the right to organize its administration in the way it deems best.

One of the delegates says that the arrangements were based on concerns about the resilience of Kittilä’s officials.

“I had received worrying messages about the staff’s resilience, and the matter has since been investigated and it has been officially established that the staff have been ill,” Yrjötapio Kivisaari (center) writes.

The trial is scheduled to begin in May.