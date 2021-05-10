Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal ordered a temporary ban on the United Brotherhood gang

The Court of Appeals is currently considering a gang termination claim. The gang is not allowed to act during the trial.

United The Brotherhood gang has been temporarily suspended for the duration of the dissolution proceedings pending before the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The ban also applies to its subgroups, Bad Union.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court ordered the gang to be wound up in February in violation of the law and good manners.

The decision to dissolve the District Court is not yet final, as the United Brotherhood Tero Holopainen appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The Police Board and the prosecutor demand that the gang be banned from operating for the duration of the proceedings before the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

According to the Court of Appeal, it is likely that United Brotherhood and Bad Union will continue to engage in illegal activity during the Court of Appeal proceedings. The Court of Appeal ordered that they cease to exist immediately.

The United Brotherhood itself has announced that it has ceased operations in the past. According to authorities, the gang has continued to operate even after the announcement of the dissolution.

The temporary ban is valid until the Court of Appeal gives a decision on Holopainen’s appeal.