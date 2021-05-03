Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal also dismissed the official criminal charges of Kittilä’s municipal decision-makers

The charges concerned, among other things, the improper treatment of the former mayor of Kittilä.

Also The Rovaniemi Court of Appeal has dismissed the charges in the Kittilä municipal decision-making official case.

The official criminal charges involved, among other things, the inappropriate treatment of the former mayor of Kittilä and the firings granted to him in 2014. The firings were granted after the mayor had made an inquiry from the managing director of the municipality’s flagship Levi Ski Center.

The Lapland District Court dismissed all charges of official crime in the summer of 2019.