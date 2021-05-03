Monday, May 3, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Legal proceedings The Court of Appeal also dismissed the official criminal charges of Kittilä’s municipal decision-makers

by admin
May 3, 2021
in World
0

The charges concerned, among other things, the improper treatment of the former mayor of Kittilä.

Also The Rovaniemi Court of Appeal has dismissed the charges in the Kittilä municipal decision-making official case.

The official criminal charges involved, among other things, the inappropriate treatment of the former mayor of Kittilä and the firings granted to him in 2014. The firings were granted after the mayor had made an inquiry from the managing director of the municipality’s flagship Levi Ski Center.

The Lapland District Court dismissed all charges of official crime in the summer of 2019.

.
#Legal #proceedings #Court #Appeal #dismissed #official #criminal #charges #Kittiläs #municipal #decisionmakers

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The competition between China and the US is good for climate protection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.