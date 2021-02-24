Legal proceedings The court heard the accused of attempting to assassinate Pekka Kataja: Fingerprints of the accused were found in the attackers’ fake package, but he denies sending political packages

According to Pekka Kataja and the prosecutor, the motive for the act must be found in politics. The accused did not remember moving the postal package in political contexts. Several fingerprints of the accused were found in it.

Middle Finland On Wednesday, the District Court continued to act as Parliamentary Assistant and Electoral Officer for Basic Finns. Pekka Katajan an investigation into the attempted murder of a political suspect. Juniper and a man accused of attempted murder were heard in the courtroom on Wednesday.

In his hearing, Juniper opened up a controversy in basic Finns, which, in the prosecutor’s view, eventually escalated into political violence.

The party’s problems in Central Finland were personified by a local politician Teemu Torssonen and Pekka Kataja. The problems escalated in the spring of 2018, when the district government of basic Finns decided to remove Torssonen from the party’s parliamentary election party lists.

“It was thought that whatever might come now. Of course, none of us could guess that violence, ”Kataja said.

According to Kataja, the party’s district board made decisions about his presentation, but in Torsson’s case, the intention was also to personally make the decision-making in Kataja.

“It was decided to give me a target, so to speak,” Kataja says.

Torsso was previously suspected of attempted murder, but the prosecutor decided not to prosecute him. Yet the prosecutor believes that the motive for the act is to be found in these events. Torsson’s investigative team also happened to operate independently, the prosecutor estimates.

Also, according to Kataja, there is no reasonable basis in his private life for subsequent events other than politics.

Juniper According to Torsson, support forces began several contacts to revoke the decision on Torsson. The party’s parliamentary election candidates were also pressured to give up their candidacy in favor of Torsson.

Torssonen was expelled from the party in May 2019.

The attackers came to Kataja’s home door on July 17, 2020. As a prop, they had an empty Postal Parcel, under the guise of which they managed to get inside. Juniper thought that the men would bring him material related to basic Finns.

Juniper said he was asked for an ID card. There was another person in the dark shadow of Juniper’s gaze. The door slammed open, the duo reached the hallway and the attacks began.

“I went to try to escape the blows because it felt like I had been knocked down with a machine gun. It felt like a constant tap on the head, ”Kataja described his movements during the attack.

Juniper according to him, he got deeper into the apartment, but at some point got to the floor. He tried to protect his head and shout, but no sound left.

“I remember very well when there was such a hard scorch. And I thought it was here now. In other words, there was a flashy feeling like this that the spirit is leaving now. ”

Juniper apparently left consciousness. Later, however, he woke up to the fact that no one was hitting anymore.

He started aiming for the phone and realized he was in a pool of blood.

In the prosecution the act is a 41-year-old man accused of attempted murder and aggravated violation of domestic peace. Among other things, he has worked at the University of Applied Sciences on responsible business and made speech content online for a Swedish far-right channel.

Today, the man says he is a project manager in a job that involves customer acquisition and project management. Politically, he said, he has been active mainly in Torsson’s activities.

The accused said that the activities in Torsson’s forces were mainly focused on 2017–2018.

“It’s been mainly or far from content production. Layout customization. And the drafting of some political themes. A lot of that kind of exchange of ideas, ”he described.

According to the man, in 2015, he became aware of Torsson’s political activities and offered his help. He had met Torsson before.

The man describes his own actions as constructive and transparent.

The accused fingerprints were found in the postal package left with Kataja, but the man said he must have handled the package earlier. However, he did not recall sending packages related to political activities.

Rubber mats and upholstery had been destroyed from the man’s car. According to him, the bottom of an elderly car was plagued by a moisture problem.

“In the spring, I solved it by taking out the bottom of the bottom, where there was a musty smell and a little moisture damage.”

According to the man, his thinking can be described as nationalistic, but he does not accept the idea of ​​his own far-right.

Juniper told the court that he first encountered Torssose in 2015. Torssonen was the chairman of the local Basic Youth and Kataja became concerned about contacts because the youth organization had organized joint events with the far right.

“My stance on extremism has been very steep. And so do these individuals who have infiltrated the party over the years, ”Kataja said.

Torsso was originally suspected of attempted murder. His fingerprints were also found in the attackers’ parcel post, but the prosecutor said the mark may have remained in the parcel earlier.

Torssonen has experienced that Pekka Kataja was eligible for the recruitment of his parliamentary candidate in the last election.