Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Legal proceedings The boy who took the gun to a vocational school in Kangasala was not guilty, was not sentenced to punishment

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 20, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police first suspected the boy of preparing for a felony against life or health. The titles alleviated it as theft and firearms offense.

In Pirkanmaa A boy who took a gun to a vocational school in Kangasala has not been sentenced to punishment. According to the Pirkanmaa District Court, this was not guilty at the time of the act.

These were events in January at the Tredu premises of the Tampere Region Vocational College on Finnentie. At the time, the 16-year-old student had shown a gun to the staff.

Police first suspected the boy of preparing for a felony against life or health. However, the titles quickly eased into theft and firearms crime.

According to the court, the boy had taken the miniature pistol and its cartridges from his father’s locked safe. He was ordered by the court for involuntary psychiatric treatment.

The Pirkanmaa District Court delivered its judgment at the hearing on Friday. Freshly told about it at least Yle.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Kangana Ranaut's brother Karan's turmeric ceremony, sisters together perform Shagun's turmeric..Watch video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In