Legal proceedings The boy who took the gun to a vocational school in Kangasala was not guilty, was not sentenced to punishment

Police first suspected the boy of preparing for a felony against life or health. The titles alleviated it as theft and firearms offense.

In Pirkanmaa A boy who took a gun to a vocational school in Kangasala has not been sentenced to punishment. According to the Pirkanmaa District Court, this was not guilty at the time of the act.

These were events in January at the Tredu premises of the Tampere Region Vocational College on Finnentie. At the time, the 16-year-old student had shown a gun to the staff.

Police first suspected the boy of preparing for a felony against life or health. However, the titles quickly eased into theft and firearms crime.

According to the court, the boy had taken the miniature pistol and its cartridges from his father’s locked safe. He was ordered by the court for involuntary psychiatric treatment.

The Pirkanmaa District Court delivered its judgment at the hearing on Friday. Freshly told about it at least Yle.