Legal proceedings The assets of the former CEO of the responsible office and his parents were confiscated for more than EUR 9.6 million

According to the company that bought the warehouse, it was obvious that the former CEO knew about the hacking before the transaction.

24.3. 15:45

Helsinki the district court ordered the former CEO of the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo on Wednesday Ville Tapion and the confiscation of his parents’ property worth more than 9.6 million euros.

The seizure was demanded by PTK Midco, the holding company of Vasta’s majority owner, Intera Partners.

The district court’s ruling on Wednesday confirms the previous interim precautionary measure of the same amount as permanent. However, it is still possible to appeal against the decision to the Court of Appeal.

Ville Tapio and his parents sold the majority stake in Vastamo to PTK Midco in May 2019. The new owner has demanded the disclosure of the hacking again to dissolve the acquisition and return the purchase price.

PTK According to Midco, it is obvious that Ville Tapio, the former CEO of Vastamo, was already aware of the data breach and blackmail message against the company when negotiating and agreeing on the deal. However, they were not communicated to the buyer.

Ville Tapio denies the new majority owner’s claim that he knew about the breach. He blames two employees for the security issue and the secrecy of the hack.

The warehouse was declared bankrupt in February.