Legal proceedings The artist was accused of defaming the Finnish flag and a rare crime of secrecy: The court dismissed the charges, but the police already had time to destroy the work

In its decision, the Oulu District Court relied on a rarely used prohibition error, on the basis of which the perpetrator can be released from a claim for punishment.

Oulu the district court has dismissed the charges against the hopeful performance artist. Artist Mark Kaiposta was charged in a trial on Wednesday for violating the provisions to determine the cause of death and for defaming the Finnish flag.

Rare criminal charges date back to an exhibition two years ago at the Pudasjärvi Cultural Center in Pohjantähti.

The exhibition featured Kaiponen’s work, in which information about the death of a young woman who committed suicide in 1995 was printed on the Finnish flag. The ticket featured, among other things, an autopsy statement from a forensic doctor and a woman’s death investigation.

The prosecutor applied to Kaiponen for a fine. The prosecutor has expressed dissatisfaction with the district court’s verdict.

Police removed Kaiponen’s work from the exhibition in 2018 because, according to police, it contained information that was kept secret by law.

According to Kaiponen’s arguments, the police interfered too much in the artistic expression when confiscating the work of art.

Police destroyed the work in connection with the seizure. This, according to the artist, was an illegal practice.

Law according to which the documents proving the cause of death are confidential. However, according to the law, the information contained in the documents may be disclosed to a relative or other close relative of the deceased.

Kaiponen said Ilta-Sanomat in an interview that he did the work in the 1990s. He commented on the increased number of suicides in Finland. He had received the documents shown in the work from the relatives of the deceased woman. He also had permission from relatives to publish the information.

In practice, therefore, the issue was, among other things, whether Kaiponen could have published this information with the permission of his relatives.

District Court close relatives would not have had the right to disclose the information to Kaiponen and promise to disclose it. However, no relatives were charged in the case.

The court held that there had previously been an article in the Act promising Statistics Finland the right to pass on data for research and statistical analysis. In this context, it was specifically mentioned that the recipients of the information are obliged to keep it secret. However, that section has since been repealed by law.

“Confidentiality of information obtained from documents is not valid unless specifically regulated,” the court concluded.

Even at the time of the work’s presentation, the law was partly different, but the court did not decide the matter on the basis of it, but introduced a so-called prohibition error.

According to the prohibition error, the perpetrator can be released from punishment if he or she has made a mistake in considering the act permissible and the act must be considered obviously excusable due to, among other things, the ambiguity of the law.

The prosecutor, for his part, had held that Kaiponen had violated the law by making the content of confidential documents publicly available, which Kaiponen has denied.

District Court considered the provision of the Law on the Determination of the Cause of Death to be inconsistent and dismissed the charge on the ground of a prohibition error.

University lecturer Dan Helenius The Faculty of Law of the University of Helsinki says that such a reliance on a prohibition error is very rare in case law.

“An interesting verdict,” Helenius says.

“This is a perpetual question in criminal justice, where the prohibition error applies. The starting point is that an author cannot be exempted from a penalty on the ground that he has misinterpreted the law. ‘

According to Helenius, the Supreme Court has in practice never accepted a reference to a prohibition error in its preliminary rulings.

However, Helenius does not want to take a position on whether the decision made by the district court in the Court of Appeal will succeed if the matter is discussed there later.

District Court also dismissed allegations of defamation of the Finnish flag.

According to the prosecutor, Kaiponen had damaged the ticket by pressing the information in the documents. According to the accusation, it was a case of disrespectful use of the Finnish flag.

In its decision, the district court referred to freedom of expression in art. According to the law, the ticket has not been damaged or used disrespectfully in the work.