Legal proceedings The accusations of a Lahti-based restaurateur about trafficking in asylum seekers crashed in the courts

The prosecutor appealed for conviction for two human trafficking and assaults, but according to the district court, the restaurateur sought to help asylum seekers at the expense of his own financial gain.

From Lahti the accuser’s accusations in the asylum seekers’ trafficking case fell to evidence in the Päijät-Häme District Court. On Wednesday, the court dismissed the restaurateur’s accusations of two human trafficking and assaults.

In practice, it was a question of whether victims had been disadvantaged and exploited with poor language skills and vulnerability.

All parties are from Bangladesh and do not speak Finnish.

To the restaurant an inspection was carried out and the inspector was heard in court as a witness. According to the inspector, the information provided on working time monitoring was not reliable in all respects.

“Defendant provided all documents upon request and there was ambiguity only regarding working hours. According to the witness, it is common for ethnic restaurants not to pay supplements due to ignorance, ”the right writes.

According to the parties, the employment contracts had been concluded with the assistance of a lawyer and the social services.

The court found credible the accused’s report that the employment contracts had been amended after he was told how many jobs could be done by law and how many hours he had to work in order for a work-related residence permit to be successful.

The court found it plausible that the restaurateur sought to assist asylum seekers at the expense of his own financial standing.

As witnesses other employees who worked in the restaurant, regular customers and the restaurant’s payroller were heard about the events.

“The evidence does not support the claimants’ claims about the hours they work. Instead, loyal customers who have frequently visited the restaurant have said that they did not find the stakeholders to be working at all, ”the right writes.

The court also found that the plaintiffs’ allegations of physical and mental violence differed.

The alleged trafficking in human beings left a considerable suspicion under the law.

The court handed down its verdict on Wednesday, so it is not yet final. HS did not reach the prosecutor on Friday afternoon to comment on the matter.