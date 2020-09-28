Legal proceedings Thai pickers received far less compensation than the court ordered

The convicted berry company is unable to pay compensation, so the State Treasury pays the pickers. However, the amount is significantly less than the right ordered.

Thailand

From Finland berry pickers who applied for their money and compensation through the courts were once given justice by the district and appellate courts, but they had to wait four years for their money.

A couple of weeks ago, the pickers received both a happy and a nasty surprise at the same time. The good news was that the money eventually came into the account. The unfortunate thing was that the pickers were eventually paid less than half of the compensation ordered by the court.

For many pickers, the money is not enough to pay the loans and interest for the trip to Finland.

“I’m trying to understand that life can be hard. I accept the fact that when you risk your life, the end result can be good or bad, ”he says Somthawin Misuk.

“Unfortunately, I had bad luck now, and I’ve now had to deal with a lot of anxiety from time to time.”

He shared his feelings with HS in Thailand through an interpreter. Misuk and most other berry pickers speak almost no English. Usually, pickers coming to Finland are low-paid workers or farmers.

Pickers The nightmare began in summer 2016 in Finland. They were housed in inferior conditions and received virtually no pay for their work. HS said on the situation of pickers on 19 February 2018.

Access to the money eventually required judgments from the District Court and the Court of Appeal, a decision by the State Treasury to pay compensation, and a four-year wait.

They still did not receive their wages, only compensation for mental suffering. That, too, was half of what the courts had decided.

HS saw the State Treasury’s decision in Thailand. By law, salary losses are not compensated unless the amount is “substantial”. The court had ordered the pickers to pay EUR 1,610.65 as compensation for the lost salary, for example to Somthawin, which the Treasury did not consider to be significant, so that this compensation is not paid at all.

Somthawin would like to point out the differences between living conditions and wage levels in Finland and Thailand. In Thailand, the minimum wage is just over 300 baht, or less than ten euros a day (LINK: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/1810054/minimum-wage-to-rise-next-month), and workers in low-income areas are often paid just that much. So is the Somthaw shoe factory.

“With that money, we could live here for many months.”

€ 1,600 is about 60,000 Thai baht. That’s about 200 days ’salary for a Thai worker.

Of the suffering, the court had ordered a Finnish berry entrepreneur convicted of human trafficking to pay compensators EUR 6,000 each. According to the law, however, the State Treasury can only pay compensation of 3,500 euros, euros “to those whose freedom has been violated by a crime”. From that amount was deducted the “basic deduction for tax-free allowance”, 210 euros.

In other words, less than half of the total compensation of around EUR 7,760 awarded by the court was received by the pickers.

“The fact that we only got less than 120,000 baht in the end caused difficulties for many,” Somthawin says.

The money received was needed, but compensation of thousands of euros less than the court’s decision is not enough for many pickers to pay the debts and interest on the trip.

The pickers waited for the amount the court had imposed on them.

“We’ve worked hard to repay the loans we took out years ago for a berry picking trip. We still pay them. ”

All the pickers who applied for and received compensation from the right are from rural Northeast Thailand, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The area belongs to the sub-region of Isaan, which covers the whole of northeastern Thailand. The hometown of Somthawin and his pickmates Chakkarat is about 300 kilometers northeast of Bangkok.

Somthawin, who worked at a shoe factory for a daily wage of about ten euros, hoped to be able to build a house for himself with berry money. His income has gone to the boy’s schooling.

That did not happen. After the trip to Finland, Somthawin had a big debt on his necks, in addition to supporting himself and his son’s school fees.

He moved to an outbuilding in the yard of his mother’s house to live and returned to a shoe factory where he works six days a week.

“Our lawyer told us that according to the court decision, we would have been reimbursed almost € 8,000, which is about 300,000 baht. It would have been great, because it would have allowed us to pay off our loan and left us with the money to start a new life. ”

New In order to start life, the pickers originally came to Finland. Many already owed housing, for example.

“We wanted to try to work in a country with better opportunities. We left for Finland because we believed that the country’s society and companies were functioning properly. ”

Somthawin’s total earnings for the three months ended up being 180 euros. In Thailand, loans generally have high interest rates.

“After the trip, our situation was much worse and we were in a mentally ill state. It was very sad. We had more debt, and the idea that we had been treated so badly caused disappointment, despair, and depression, and those feelings are hard to heal, ”Somthawin says through an interpreter.

“However, I was taught in Finland that you have to be more careful in life and think carefully about who you can trust. It is very good.”