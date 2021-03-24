Legal proceedings Supreme Court: HS journalist did not have the right to refuse to answer police questions on the basis of source protection

The preliminary ruling relates to HS ‘s article on Viestikoelaitos. The supplier’s attorney sees the settlement as a win-win for source protection.

The highest According to the Supreme Court (KKO), the journalist of Helsingin Sanomat did not have the right to refuse to answer the police’s questions in the preliminary investigation on the basis of source protection. The reporter was heard as a witness during the preliminary investigation.

The KKO issued a preliminary ruling on the matter on Wednesday.

Police investigated a suspected security secret related to an article published by the HS about the Defense Forces Message Testing Center.

An HS supplier was heard as a witness during the preliminary investigation. He refused to answer certain police questions, citing the right to source protection and anonymous expression.

The Helsinki District Court previously ordered the journalist to answer questions at the request of the director of investigation. However, on one question, the district court held that the journalist was entitled not to answer it because he might put himself at risk of prosecution by answering.

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, the reporter considered that the questions put to him concerned matters covered by the right to protection of sources and the right to anonymous expression.

The highest according to the law, the right to anonymous expression did not apply in the case.

According to the KKO, answering the police’s questions could not lead to the disclosure of the source of information of the writings under investigation.

According to the KKO, the police sought to find out with their questions how the journalist had participated in the editing of the writings under investigation and who else in the editorial had decided on their content.

The questions therefore did not relate to matters covered by the source protection and the supplier was not entitled not to answer the questions. The Supreme Court referred the case back to the district court for a hearing with the journalist.

Lawyer for the HS supplier Kai Kotiranta recently described the Supreme Court’s decision as well thought out and reasoned.

“This is a partial victory for source protection,” Kotiranta says.

Although the Supreme Court did not accept the journalist’s refusal to answer certain questions in this case, it outlined well the principles of source protection, according to Kotiranta.

“In its decision, the Supreme Court rightly states that journalists have the right not to disclose their source and another journalist who participated in the making of the case, if it can lead to the disclosure of a source outside the editorial board,” says Kotiranta.

“The Supreme Court considers, however, that the questions raised in this case would not have led to the disclosure of the source. If they could have led to the revelation, they would not have had to be answered. ”

The Supreme Court also stated that source protection must be interpreted in a way that is positive for freedom of expression and both broadly and narrower.

According to Kotiranta, the Supreme Court’s view is also significant in the decision that participation in the technical editing of the writing does not meet the characteristics of a crime of revealing a security secret.

On that basis, the Supreme Court held that the journalist could not put himself at risk of prosecution. Thus, he cannot refuse to answer questions on the basis of self-discrimination protection.

HS published an extensive article on the Finnish Defense Forces Message Testing Center in December 2017.

Police suspect five people working for HS of disclosing a security secret.

According to police, the criminal suspicion is related to the disclosure, transmission and publication of information about the military intelligence and national defense of the Defense Forces.

According to police, the information was kept secret and classified.

Persons suspected of a crime are not suspected of having obtained confidential information by illegal means.

Police announced the completion of a preliminary investigation into HS employees in December. Since then, however, the case has been further investigated and the prosecution has not been completed.

I’m talking in the second branch, the police have investigated how the material and information from the military intelligence has ended up in the hands of HS journalists. A preliminary investigation is still ongoing.