Legal proceedings Stolen goods were charged for amphetamine, diamond cutters and electric bikes were found in the warehouse – years of imprisonment for the main perpetrators

A total of 14 people were convicted in the case.

Helsinki the district court on Tuesday handed down sentences to 14 people in a large-scale drug offense.

In the case, the heaviest sentences were received by four men between the ages of 40 and 70. They were sentenced, among other things, for aggravated drug offenses to at least five years in prison.

A 41-year-old Helsinki man was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated drug offenses, professional concealment offenses and firearms offenses.

The district court found, among other things, that the man had sold significant quantities of amphetamine and taken charge of the stolen goods, earning tens of thousands of euros in profits.

In a police investigation man-stolen items such as valuable diamond cutters, drills, and electric bikes were found in man-held warehouses.

According to the prosecutor, stolen goods worth at least 100,000 euros were seized from the warehouses in the man’s possession. Jari Tapani Fyrqvist, 41, admitted the charges but denied any financial gain.

The 47-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for aggravated drug offenses and aggravated firearms offenses. The verdict involves a residual sentence of about two years for a man’s previous conviction for a similar type of crime.

The district court held Mauri Ilmari Ajoksenmäki, 47, among others, delivered more than two pounds of amphetamine, working with a convicted 41-year-old man. Ajoksenmäki admitted almost all the charges against him, but denied that he had acted together with other perpetrators.

In addition Men aged 67 and 53 were sentenced to more than five and six years in prison for aggravated drug offenses. Among other things, the men had been in possession of large amounts of amphetamine and Subutex tablets.

Matti Tapio Valdemar Sauso, 67, admitted some of the charges against him and Simo Arvi Eerik Määttä, 53, denied the charges against him.

During the investigation, several kilograms of amphetamine were seized. About one kilogram of the amount was 96% strong.

In addition to the main perpetrators, ten other people were sentenced to shorter sentences of varying lengths. The judgments are not yet final.

From the beginning, a total of 16 people were suspected in the crime.