Legal proceedings Smoking caused damage to the apartment of 50,000 euros, the Court of Appeal ordered the tenant to pay part of the costs

According to the Court of Appeal, smoking in the apartment had been “so constant and abundant” that the tenant must have understood that it was causing damage to the apartment.

Vaasan the Court of Appeal ruled that the tenant had to pay tens of thousands of euros in compensation for the damage he had caused to the rental apartment, including smoking.

The landlord, Sevas Kodit Oy, owned by the City of Seinäjoki, appealed the judgment of the Southern Ostrobothnia District Court to the Vaasa Court of Appeal on 7 January, which ruled on 10 March.

The previous district court decision to release the tenant was based on the fact that smoking was not literally prohibited in the lease.

By law, the tenant must compensate for the damage caused to the rental apartment through negligence, except for normal wear and tear. If smoking is not prohibited in the apartment, the landlord can be considered to have accepted the normal wear and tear caused by them.

According to the Court of Appeal, the district court erred in its assessment of the evidence submitted to it as to what is to be regarded as normal wear and tear caused by the use of the apartment. According to the Finnish Association of Landlords, the case sets limits on normal wear and tear caused by smoking.

“Traces that appear with normal living in the apartment are allowed as normal wear and tear,” says the association’s lawyer Susanna-Maria Aarnivuo in the bulletin.

Court of Appeal according to the smoking in the apartment had been “so constant and abundant” that the tenant must have understood it was causing damage to the apartment.

In the wake of the tenant, there was a need for new wall and floor infrastructure, furniture frames and functional machinery and equipment in the apartment.

According to the witness who carried out the removal inspection, the apartment had been smoked in such a condition that, due to the bitter smell, it could only be there for a few minutes at a time. According to the witnesses who renovated the apartment after the tenant moved, “the apartment had been in its entirety in tar and there had been such a horrible plague that all the equipment that was technically in itself had to be replaced”. The smell had been so entrenched in the plastic mat that it had to be removed and the concrete floor below milled.

The Court of Appeal held that the costs of removing the odor and discolouration caused by smoking were the responsibility of the tenant and that the inconvenience was no longer reasonable in relation to the duration of the lease for 11 years.

Landlord According to the Commission, the exceptionally extensive relocation renovation resulted in a fall of almost EUR 50 000. Of this, the amount that went into “non-standard apartment renovation” was about 28,000 euros, so the landlord demanded that it be paid by the tenant.

Following the mediation, the Court of Appeal ordered the tenant to pay damages of EUR 12,000, together with default interest, as well as legal costs of approximately EUR 7,500.